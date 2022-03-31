ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 39, who was caught on a hidden council camera as he illegally fly-tipped household and garden waste is jailed for six weeks

By Katie Weston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

A man caught illegally fly-tipping household and garden waste by a hidden council camera has been jailed for six weeks.

Graham Swinbourne, 39, convinced a homeowner he would dispose of their rubbish lawfully before driving a short distance to a country lane near Gravesend in Kent.

Surveillance footage shows him dumping the haul in broad daylight on Northfleet Green Road - a fly-tipping hotspot.

The hidden camera was deployed by Gravesham council, who say he failed to cooperate with an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SAs0_0evJsE4V00
Graham Swinbourne, 39, convinced a homeowner he would dispose of their rubbish (pictured above) lawfully before driving a short distance to a country lane near Gravesend in Kent

On March 28 Swinbourne, of New Ash Green, appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to several offences relating to the incident.

He was sentenced to six weeks' imprisonment and also ordered to pay £156 compensation and £250 in costs.

His jailing comes just over a year after he admitted spitting at a parking warden before telling him he had Covid.

In February 2021 Swinbourne was handed a 12-month community order and placed under a three-month curfew after admitting common assault on a Gravesham Borough Council civil enforcement officer.

The officer had been enforcing parking restrictions and body-worn CCTV footage viewed by Medway Magistrates of that incident showed Swinbourne spitting at the officer and claiming to have coronavirus.

Speaking after the latest court hearing, Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, Gravesham council's cabinet member for community and leisure, said: 'We do not tolerate fly-tipping in Gravesham and we use all powers at our disposal to identify and prosecute offenders.

'As part of our investment in environmental enforcement we have bought and installed hidden cameras at various locations around the borough with the clear goal of bringing offenders to justice, and in this instance the evidence they provided was irrefutable.

'Fly-tippers should beware; we can and will move our cameras. You will not know where they are or when, but the chances are they will be watching you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr6uE_0evJsE4V00
Swinbourne (pictured) was sentenced to six weeks' imprisonment and also ordered to pay £156 compensation and £250 in costs

'Most of our residents are law abiding, caring citizens who want this Borough clean and tidy and want action taken against those who act in this criminal way.

'This technology is part of our wider investment helping us tackle the scourge of fly-tipping and preventing these incidents occurring.'

Cllr Mochrie-Cox added: 'I am grateful to the court for jailing Swinbourne, who is clearly an individual with no respect for others.

'The sentence should send a stark warning to anyone considering dumping waste here in Gravesham: We will find you and we will take action.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Camera#Common Assault#Cctv#Medway Magistrates#Gravesham Council
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

6-Month-Old Baby Miraculously Survives 4 Days Alone in Hotel Room After Mother Dies From Fatal OD, Police Day

A 6-month-old boy miraculously survived after he was alone in an Oregon hotel room for four days after his mother reportedly died from an overdose, police said. “Doernbecher Hospital advised that the child’s condition has improved dramatically, and we are they are in the process of working up discharge orders,” the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said in a news release.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy