TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Batchy Brew in Torrington has a fresh take on coffee. Razina Rintharamy and Ryan Batchelder started Batchy Brew just a couple years ago. “I previously worked as a mechanic and toward the end of me being a mechanic I always wanted to do a food truck kind of thing, and Razina came up with the great idea of doing coffee. I was totally on board, we both quit our jobs and built this truck, we built the trailer and here we are,” Ryan said.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO