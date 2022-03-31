Indecent exposure in Rockville

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — One student was hospitalized and another was arrested after a fight involving a baseball bat Tuesday morning at Woodlawn High School, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 11 a.m. to the high school to assist a School Resource Officer with an assault. The victim who was hospitalized is in stable condition, police said. One student, an unidentified juvenile, was arrested. One student attacked the victim with a baseball bat during a lunch period, according to a letter to parents from Principal Jamel Jernigan. A school staff member quickly intervened to take away the bat, and an SRO responded, Jernigan said. There is no word on if charges have been filed, but Jergen promised disciplinary action in the incident. “I want to remind our students that this violent and aggressive behavior will not be tolerated,” Jergen said. “It is dangerous and extremely disruptive to school operations. We will take swift disciplinary action and will refer students to law enforcement.”

WOODLAWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO