ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Indecent exposure in Rockville

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Rockville police responded to a report of indecent exposure in...

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Exposure#Sheraton Hotel#Crime#King Farm
CBS Baltimore

Girl, 17, Wounded In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Glen Burnie, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Harris Heights Avenue about 4:05 a.m. in response to a shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said. Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. An officer gave the 17-year-old first aid until paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. Based on preliminary evidence and leads, detectives believe the victim was targeted, saying it was not a random act of violence. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Teen assaulted by group at home, parents intervene

SOUTH RIDING, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group attack on a teenager Saturday that they believe is connected to a previous assault. LCSO said the teen boy reported being attacked at his home in South Riding, Virginia around 4 p.m. by a group of suspects described by detectives as in their "mid-late teens." One of the attackers was believed to have a possible gun in his waistband. The attack occurred at the teen's home on Scarlet Square. The boy's parents were home at the time and intervened.
SOUTH RIDING, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

DC Police are searching for these 3 men wanted for armed carjacking

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Southwest, D.C. A representative with the Metropolitan Police Department said the offense occurred Thursday, March 24 around 8:09 p.m. on the 300 block of M Street, SW. According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when three men approached them, forced them out of the car and hit them with a gun.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Student Hospitalized After Being Beaten With Baseball Bat At Woodlawn High School

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — One student was hospitalized and another was arrested after a fight involving a baseball bat Tuesday morning at Woodlawn High School, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 11 a.m. to the high school to assist a School Resource Officer with an assault. The victim who was hospitalized is in stable condition, police said. One student, an unidentified juvenile, was arrested. One student attacked the victim with a baseball bat during a lunch period, according to a letter to parents from Principal Jamel Jernigan. A school staff member quickly intervened to take away the bat, and an SRO responded, Jernigan said. There is no word on if charges have been filed, but Jergen promised disciplinary action in the incident. “I want to remind our students that this violent and aggressive behavior will not be tolerated,” Jergen said. “It is dangerous and extremely disruptive to school operations. We will take swift disciplinary action and will refer students to law enforcement.”  
WOODLAWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy