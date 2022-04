CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The famous donut shop responsible for those long lines on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk is opening up for the season. Britt’s Donuts will serve its first deep fried delight at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rain or shine, long lines are expected until closing time Friday night.

