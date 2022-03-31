ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU drafts tougher pollution rules for industry, livestock farms

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to tighten EU rules on pollution from industry, taking aim at intensive livestock farming and the extraction of minerals including lithium, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The European Union is overhauling its environmental policies across all sectors as it seeks to cut planet-warming emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and reduce the degradation of nature caused by pollution.

Brussels will next week propose an upgrade of EU rules that limit pollution from 52,000 installations, including power plants, waste treatment facilities, cement factories and livestock farms.

A draft of the proposal, seen by Reuters, would add cattle farming to the regulation, which obliges countries to only grant permits to facilities that meet standards including on waste disposal, and emission limits for gases including sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.

More pig and poultry farms would also be covered, including those with at least 125 livestock units - an EU measure of farming that assigns units to animals based on their species and/or age. The current rules cover farms with more than 40,000 places for poultry, 20,000 for production pigs or 750 for sows.

“The legislative framework provided for in this Directive will contribute to reducing, among others, ammonia, nitrates and greenhouse gas emissions from rearing,” the draft document said.

The draft rules could change before they are due to be published on Tuesday. They will need to be negotiated by EU countries and the European Parliament, a process that can take up to two years.

The extraction of industrial and metallic minerals would also be added, including cobalt, nickel and lithium. The EU hopes to increase domestic lithium production, to curb its heavy reliance on imports of the crucial building block for electric vehicle batteries.

Operators whose installations breach the rules will face tougher penalties, including fines of at least 5% to 8% of their annual turnover in the country concerned, while governments will be legally obliged to ensure citizens can claim compensation for damages they suffered from such breaches.

The proposal also gives national authorities power to suspend the operations of an installation that breaches the conditions of its permit, until it complies. (Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU proposes cybersecurity rules for EU bodies amid cyberattack worries

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - EU countries should put in place a framework to manage cybersecurity risks at EU institutions, the European Commission said on Tuesday, amid concerns about rising cyberattacks that could disrupt key activities and steal sensitive information. The proposal is part of a package of draft rules...
EUROPE
Phys.org

Ukraine war rattles EU green farming plan

Scientists are urging Europe not to delay the transition to greener agriculture in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which threatens global wheat supplies and raises fears over food shortages. The European Commission is preparing to pass emergency measures on Wednesday to deal with the consequences of the war and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Livestock#Greenhouse Gas#Sulphur Dioxide#The European Commission#The European Union
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine war could delay EU sustainable farming plans

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission may delay the publication of proposals on sustainable farming and nature that had been expected this week, while the impact of the war in Ukraine on food supply has led some countries to resist reform. The EU is overhauling all sectors to...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

U.S., EU agree on transatlantic data rules

The U.S and European Union have reached an agreement on a new deal enabling data flows across the Atlantic. Why it matters: After an EU decision struck down a previous arrangement allowing EU- and U.S.-based companies to store and share data despite differing regimes governing data privacy, tech firms stood at risk without a new data deal in place.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Australia overturns landmark climate change ruling that protected kids from pollution. One teen plaintiff still sees an upside

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. You’re on your own, kiddos. Yesterday, Australia’s Federal Court reversed a landmark ruling that found the country’s environment minister had a legal “duty of care” to consider the health effects on children when approving new fossil fuel projects.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Amazon's new union demands company start bargaining in May

April 2 (Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued Saturday on Twitter. The Amazon...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine at a ‘turning point’, says Zelensky as he warns other nations could wage war if ‘we don’t stop Putin’

Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities."If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy