Premier League

Premier League clubs agree to five substitutes from 2022-23 season

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions each game from next season after shareholders agreed to change the rules. The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a match, plus at half-time, and a total of nine substitutes can be named on the teamsheet. Five...

www.bbc.co.uk

SPORTbible

The 30 Highest-Paid Players In The Top Five Leagues Revealed

The 30 highest-paid football players in the top five leagues in Europe have been revealed, with Paris Saint-Germain occupying the top two spots. Spanish outlet Marca have obtained all the information about the highest-paid stars across the five major leagues. Neymar comes out on top, with a gross annual salary...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Man City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Can Burnley catch Man City with each eye on a different upcoming massive hurdle to their season goals when the Premier League leaders enter Turf Moor on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)?. The Citizens have lost just once and drawn twice since the calendar turned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Goodbye Janine as Beckie’s Manchester City Exit Confirmed

As reported earlier, Janine Beckie looked set to move to Portland Thorns and Manchester City have now confirmed the Canadian striker’s exit from the club. The Canadian Olympic gold medal winner joined the blues in 2018, making 16 appearances for the club, scoring 8 goals in the process, making her an instant hit with the fans. She won the League and FA Cup in her first season with the blues, and claimed both trophies again with the FA Cup in her second season, as well as the League Cup earlier this year. In total, Beckie has made 84 appearances in City blue, scoring 24 goals.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Bst
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby score and latest updates today

Wales host their first game of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, with Scotland making the trip down to Cardiff. A new era for Welsh women’s rugby began in fine fashion in Dublin last week, with Ioan Cunningham’s side roaring back to beat Ireland in the first game since the introduction of a number of full and part-time contracts. It was a tougher start for Scotland, though there were plenty of positives for Bryan Easson to take from defeat to England, with the final losing margin not perhaps reflective of a tough contest. With a settled side looking towards the World Cup in New Zealand later in the year, Easson and his team will be keen to secure a big away win in what should be an evenly-matched contest. A new record crowd for a standalone women’s fixture in Wales is expected at Cardiff Arms Park this evening, with kick-off at 4.45pm BST and all of the action live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.Follow all the Women’s Six Nations latest updates and live action from Wales vs Scotland below - PLUS the end of the match between France and Ireland:
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Augustine Eguavoen: Nigeria boss quits after failing to reach World Cup

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down as Nigeria boss after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Nigeria were eliminated on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw with Ghana in Abuja in the second leg of their play-off on Tuesday. Eguavoen, 56, was placed in...
FIFA

