Fitness entrepreneur Kayla Itsines details her 'debilitating' 12-year battle with endometriosis as the mum-of-one reveals she was once told she 'might not be able to have kids'

By Demeter Stamell
 21 hours ago

Kayla Itsines has spoken more about her 12-year struggle with endometriosis, after being diagnosed with the disorder when she was just 18.

In a series of recent posts on Instagram, the 30-year-old fitness entrepreneur has spoken candidly about her experience as she promotes Endometriosis Awareness month.

She said she was devastated to discover endometriosis can affect fertility, and found it 'really hard' to come to terms with after wanting children her whole life.

Sharing her story: Kayla Itsines has spoken more about her 12-year struggle with endometriosis, after being diagnosed with the disorder when she was just 18

'I was really taken aback when my doctor told me I might not be able to have kids,' she said, adding that she was 'so relieved' when she eventually fell pregnant.

The personal trainer is now a mum to a two-year-old daughter, Arna, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Tobi Pearce.

'Before my pregnancy, I was so worried about what my endo diagnosis would mean, because I knew I wanted to have kids one day,' she said.

Speaking out: In a series of recent posts on Instagram, the 30-year-old fitness entrepreneur has spoken candidly about her experience

Kayla revealed it can take an average of six-and-a-half years to receive a diagnosis, describing it as 'a really long time to be living in pain'.

She said that her main symptom was heavy, painful periods, and admitted she'd be 'so jealous of all of my friends who could carry on as normal'.

'I used to walk around school with heat pads on my stomach because I was in so much pain,' she admitted, adding, 'Your period shouldn't be debilitating.'

Grateful: She said she was devastated to discover endometriosis can affect fertility, and found it 'really hard' to come to terms with after wanting children her whole life. Pictured with daughter Arna

Other symptoms Kayla experienced included a burn in her legs when going up and down stairs, a weak bladder and cysts.

She previously underwent keyhole surgery in an effort to remove the endometriosis, which left her unable to exercise for six weeks.

'It was SO HARD for me to take a step back from training, but it's so important to listen to your body and give it time to heal,' she confessed.

'I used to walk around school with heat pads on my stomach because I was in so much pain,' she admitted, adding, 'Your period shouldn't be debilitating'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

