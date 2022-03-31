ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'I had my BBQ out last week!': Londoners poke fun at dramatic weather change as capital hit by flurries of snow - days after Brits basked in glorious 20C sunshine and hit beer gardens in shorts

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

Londoners were left shocked and confused on Thursday after waking up to snow and freezing winds just days after basking in 20C temperatures.

Flurries of snow were seen in the capital today thanks to Britain being gripped by an Arctic blast of ice with lows of -4C (25F), bringing the onset of spring to an abrupt halt.

It came after much of the country, particularly the south, enjoyed an 'early summer' last week when highs of 20C saw many Londoners head to beer gardens in shorts and to the beach in nearby Brighton.

But fed-up city dwellers chose to see the funny side as they took to social media this morning to vent their frustration at the 'crazy' British weather.

'In London it appears to be trying to snow - I got my BBQ out last week!' one cried.

'Shorts in the beer garden last week, snow today,' wrote another, 'normal, normal London.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CARGx_0evJpM6600
A family walk to school this morning through snow flurries in Northolt, West London, as the white stuff hits the capital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JIVh_0evJpM6600
People enjoy the sun at King Edward's Bay, near Tynemouth, thanks to mild temperatures last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK6Ck_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QvAJ_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bT3Z_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENDfA_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhj71_0evJpM6600
'It's Easter not Christmas!': Londoners react to freezing winds and snow on Thursday, as Britain is rocked by an Arctic blast and freezing temperatures following a week of glorious sunshine 

'What the hell London!' another said, 'It's Easter not Christmas... what is your damn problems with seasons?'

Others seemed less surprised, complaining that such a contrast in weather would 'only happen in London.'

Another added: 'This happens every year around the end of March, we get a week of nice weather and then snow. Thems the rules.'

It comes after The Met Office issued an ice warning covering the east coast of Britain all the way from the Shetland Islands down to Essex which alerted the public to snow and hail showers that could lead to icy surfaces on the roads.

Forecasters added that thundersnow – a phenomenon when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions - had already been observed in areas of England's east coast from Newcastle-upon-Tyne down to north Norfolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9Cgm_0evJpM6600
Snow flurries in Northolt, West London, this morning as temperatures drop below zero in many parts of Britain today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qfgy3_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6kt5_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHBsE_0evJpM6600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPDH1_0evJpM6600
'Welcome to the UK': Fed up Brits poke fun at the dramatic change in weather this week 

Thermometers fell below freezing overnight as the cold front pushed down from the north – with temperatures still widely below zero at first light this morning, and a UK low of -4C (25F) at Cairnwell in the Scottish Highlands.

The conditions mark a stunning turnaround for the weather after last week's early taste of summer that brought temperatures of 20.8C (69.4F) amid glorious sunshine that saw families flock to beaches and parks.

'How can we go from sunny, mild, warm weather, 19 degrees, to hailstones, snow and 2 degrees?' asked one Londoner, adding: 'You can't actually make this up.'

Another reported seeing snow at Gatwick Airport, before asking: 'What is going on?'

A Twitter user added: 'Only in the UK it would go from spring one day, to snow the next.'

Another joked: 'Snow then sun, cold then warm. Welcome to the UK, the country with only two season changes a year.'

It comes as up to 2in (5cm) of snow is set to fall over higher ground in parts of Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors.

The white stuff has also settled in northern cities such as Leeds and Sheffield this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKNA7_0evJpM6600
People wake to snow covering Peterborough in Cambridgeshire this morning as wintry weather hits parts of Britain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yzlyi_0evJpM6600
Snow on the ground in Garforth on the outskirts of Leeds in West Yorkshire this morning amid wintry weather conditions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rckFC_0evJpM6600
Motorists clear snow from their vehicles on a residential street in Durham this morning as wintry weather hits the North East
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCGRg_0evJpM6600
Snowy fields in Saddleworth near Oldham in Greater Manchester this morning after overnight flurries

Brief flurries were seen further south, not only in London but also Northamptonshire and Suffolk - with those on the school run caught out by the surprise conditions.

Elsewhere, fields were left covered in snow, cars skidded off roads and police in Derbyshire reported three separate crashes on the A61 Dronfield bypass due to the ice.

Councils in Newcastle City, North Tyneside and Gateshead have all introduced their severe weather emergency protocols - which includes services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAaXY_0evJpM6600
A Met Office ice warning in place for Britain this morning

They are urging people to get in touch if worried about someone who is sleeping rough - with temperatures set to drop 10C lower than those registered last week, and well below average for this time of year.

Overnight temperatures tonight could plunge down to -8C (17F) in the Scottish Highlands and -5C (23F) in rural parts of northern England, and the Met Office weather warning for ice will be place until 10am this morning.

The Met Office said the most snow will be on higher ground above 650ft (200m) in Scotland and northern England, but other areas up to 330ft (100m) above sea level could see 0.8in (2cm) fall in wintry showers.

'Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption,' the Met Office warned.

Roads could be affected by snow amid travel delays, and other areas of Britain will not escape the chilly conditions.

Rain and sleet will hit many parts of the UK, with widespread overnight frosts and chilly single figure temperatures by day. The cold front will see temperature highs at half the levels of last week.

Forecasters say the pattern of 'wintry showers' and colder temperatures is expected to last until Sunday when the cold weather should start to ease with milder conditions.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles said: 'The change is down to an Arctic maritime air mass over the whole of the UK. The wintry showers could crop up anywhere.

'The sleet, snow and rain showers will continue for the rest of the week on and off, with clear spells in between. Although lots of places will see wintry showers, mostly you are not going to see it accumulating on the ground.'

His colleague Aiden McGivern added: 'The last few days have seen a significant trend. A trend away from sunshine and temperatures of 20C to Arctic air coming south across the UK behind a cold front which has brought, in some places, snowfall.

'As it crosses the south of the UK for the start of Thursday, it could even bring some slight snow coverings to south-eastern areas.'

This would be mainly over the hills and may touch on places such as the South Downs and the Chilterns, but it would not last long as the sun will soon clear it up.

Mr McGivern said: 'There will be further wintry showers coming into the east and the north through Thursday on a biting north easterly wind which will be particularly strong on the coast of Kent. There is a potential for gales on exposed spots.'

There will be some sunny spells, but Mr McGivern described it as 'a bright day if on the cold side with and temperatures that are well below average for this time of year' before the skies clear this evening.

