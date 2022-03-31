UK weather forecast LIVE – Arctic blast sees SNOW hit London as Met Office issues yellow warning for dangerous ice

A NORTHERN Arctic blast has brought snow to London today as the Met Office extends multiple yellow ice warnings until Friday.

The yellow warning for ice is in place for areas in Scotland, the East Midlands, Northeast England and the Yorkshire and Humber until 11am on Friday morning.

The severe weather could disrupt travel as these places could see nearly an inch of 'slushy wet snow', although this is likely to melt quickly.

Forecasters have warned of 'a spell of unsettled weather' on the way for much of the UK in the coming days - with rain showers and a possible mix of sleet and snow.

And the freezing conditions hit London and the south-east today, with residents in north-west London reporting “short-lived” snowfall this morning.

Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning for snow and ice is in force from midnight until 1oam on Friday along the south east coast - affecting areas in Kent, Essex and Norwich.

Cold air mass sweeping in from the north

Met Office forecaster Matthew Box told The Sun Online: “We’ve got a cold air mass across the UK from the north.

“Behind it are showers and they’re bringing a mix of rain sleet and snow mainly to the east of the UK.

“This morning in particular we’ve got temperatures at or below zero in many places.”

Mr Box said the wintry showers are “coming in from a north easterly wind” moving in from the Arctic, affecting the likes of East Anglia, the north east of England and northern and eastern Scotland.

A mix of snow, sleet and hail is expected to grip those parts – before temperatures dip further overnight.

Mr Box said: “It’s going to stay cold and there will be a chance of winter showers – they’re going to be most frequent today and into tomorrow.

“It will be a cold night for the UK.

“We are expecting overnight tonight into Friday morning temperatures to get down to lows of -5C to -7C across areas of Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

Temperature drop poses serious threat to nation's gardeners

The drop in temperatures is a risk for some of the nation’s gardeners.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Guy Barter said: “Colder weather will slow plant growth and inhibit plums and pears pollination as insects fly less in cold dull weather.

“Limited rain will help new sowings of peas and carrots for example and newly planted lettuces and other plants but should not greatly delay sowing and planting once conditions improve.

"Tender plants, petunias and tomatoes for example, won’t be put outside for another month at least but lower light affects greenhouses and will slow their growth.”

South & west of the UK to see clear and sunny spells for the week

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said, “As cold air continues to be drawn down from the north there is the potential for wintry showers to affect almost any area of the UK.

“Although there’s unlikely to be widespread accumulations of snow there is a risk of some disruption in eastern and southeastern areas.

"The best of any clear and sunny spells through the rest of this week are likely to be in the south and west of the UK, but it will definitely feel colder than it has over the last week or so.”

Weather outlook for Saturday to Monday

The Met Office has given a short summary of the weather for the weekend and Monday.

It reads: "Cold, with wintry showers Saturday; more persistent rain or showers for parts of the west for a time.

"Less cold Sunday and Monday, though often cloudier with spells of rain."

Rain and snow affecting many areas, says Met Office

Rain and snow are affecting many parts of the UK today.

The Met Office said: "Showers of rain, hail and #snow have affected many areas through this morning, with an area of more general rain and snow affecting the far southeast of England recently

"See how close the showers are to you by viewing the radar on our app."

The Met Office has released a short weather for Friday.

It reads: "Sunny spells and further wintry showers, most frequent along parts of the north and east coasts.

"A more organised area of rain affecting parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland."

Exact time SNOW will fall

SNOW is set to blanket Britain today as a freezing Arctic air sweeps in and temperatures plunge to -8C.

Forecasters have predicted the exact time the white stuff will fall – even as far south as London – as the weather takes a turn for the worse.

According to WXCharts, snowfall will begin in the capital city from around 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Up to three centimeters is expected to fall in London, as the freezing cold air “interacts” with the precipitation.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across Scotland, the East Midlands, the North East and Yorkshire ahead of the wintry showers.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told The Sun Online: “Late Wednesday evening, early Thursday morning will be the most likely time.

“We’ve got a cold front coming down from the north which is introducing much colder conditions to all parts of the UK.”

Although the snow is unlikely to settle down south, higher ground could see up to 5cm of snow.

More on the yellow ice warning

Wintry showers will continue overnight Thursday and into Friday leading to icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.

Some accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of northeast England.

1-3cm accumulations are possible mainly above 200m, with 5 cm over parts of Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 300m.

The odd covering is possible to lower levels but this is likely to be short lived.

Councils issued emergency protocols to deal with changing weather

As temperatures fell below freezing on Wednesday night through to Thursday morning, many councils also issued emergency protocols to deal with the sudden change.

Councils in Newcastle City, North Tyneside and Gateshead all introduced their severe weather emergency protocols on Wednesday night.

These included services to help people who are sleeping rough to try to keep them safe.

Easter is likely to be wet and windy

The Met Office is forecasting the weather to remain unsettled over the Easter period in the North East.

Easter Sunday takes place on April 17 this year and according to the Met Office, the conditions between Wednesday April 13 and Wednesday April 27 should be: "Likely remaining unsettled during the start of this period, with periods of rain and showers and likely brief drier interludes. Showers may be heavy at times, some perhaps thundery with a chance of hail.

"Strong winds are also probable, particularly to the north and west. Towards late April, there are tentative signs of more settled conditions redeveloping, although rain and showers remain possible.

"Temperatures looking to be above average, especially in the south, and likely to be closer to average across the north."

Unsettled weather into the weekend

Overnight lows of -2C (28F) are expected in London this weekend.

Although temperatures are likely to gradually recover to near-average over the weekend and into next week which should see daily highs of around 14C (57F).

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "Cold and unsettled weather is taking charge over much of the UK this week, as cold air is drawn in from the north and brings with it the risk of rain, sleet and snow.

"Although there's still some uncertainty on the exact positioning of snow showers, the trend is for a mix of sleet and snow to fall as a cold front moves from the north to the south from late Tuesday through to Thursday morning.

"Some clear spells are still around later in the week, with the best of any sunshine likely to be in the south and west of the UK, albeit feeling cold compared to last week."

April now ODDS-ON to be wettest on record

Next month could go down as the wettest April on record, according to Ladbrokes.

Having been a 5/4 shot earlier this week, the bookies now make it 10/11 for next month to play host to the wettest April EVER.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "There's every chance next month goes down as a record-breaking wet one with temperatures set to plunge and rain ready to batter Britain."

UK weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday

Saturday will be bright with spells of sunshine and a chance of showers or spells of rain which may be wintry in nature bringing hail, sleet and snow.

There will be bright spells on Sunday however variable amounts of cloud will build bringing a chance of showers and spells of rain across Scotland.

Tomorrow's forecast (Friday)

Any early mist will clear to leave it mostly dry with spells of sunshine during the day however there is a chance of showers and some of these will be wintry in nature.

Thick cloud will build across Scotland and Northern Ireland bringing outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow. Breezy in the south-east.

Tonight's weather

Showers will soon ease and clear during the evening to reveal clear skies.

Overnight will then be dry with long clear spells however there is a continued threat of wintry showers which will be mostly across eastern areas.

Cloudy and breezy across the far south-east with rain and snow.

Temperatures today into tomorrow

For Friday, weather mapper WXCharts shows that biting temperatures will bring up to eight centimetres of snow for areas of the UK.

Temperatures in Scotland for Thursday are as low as -6C and are set to further drop by Friday morning to -7C in some areas.

North Wales can expect to feel the bite as temperatures on Thursday morning reach -5C while the rest of the UK ranges between -3C and 0C.

Temperatures during the day for England and Wales will reach highs of 5C while the majority of Scotland will peak around 2 or 3C.

The weather map shows widespread frost across England and WalesÂ (Image: WXCHARTS)

Driving tips for cold weather

Invest in all-season tyres

All season car tyres combine the best properties of summer and winter tyres to create an all-round performance tyre.

By investing in them early, you can avoid the hassle and cost of changing between summer and winter tyres.

If you live in a part of the country that’s especially prone to harsh weather and slippery conditions, we’d recommend using Michelin CrossClimate tyres.

Driving tips for cold weather

Give it space

In snow and ice, stopping distances can be up to 10 times more than usual, so leave a large gap between the vehicles in front and be sure to go slowly.

If traffic in front of you starts to slow, gently apply your brakes, as slamming them on can cause you to lose control.

HUGE yellow warning in place until 10am today

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice, snow and hail as a wintry Arctic air sweeps in.

The huge daner area stretches from Nottingham to the very tip of the Hebrides in Scotland – the majority of the eastern side of mainland Britain.

The weather alert will remain in place until around 10am today, although the unsettled weather will continue into the weekend.

Up to 5cm of snow is set to fall over higher ground, as Met meteorologists said the mercury could fall to -8C on Thursday night.

Sub-zero temperatures are also possible overnight for much of the UK throughout the week.

Explained: How do you demist your windscreen?

A clear windscreen is essential for visibility at all times, but especially when there are snowflakes falling.

Fog and mist can ruin your ability to see out the front windshield on a snowy day.

With a clever climate control system, these features will automatically adjust to achieve the best results.

But if you do not have air-con or climate control, you’ll have to clear the fog manually.

One tip is to leave your windows slightly open to clear the windscreen faster.

Turn on your car and start your heater off cold.

Then slowly increase the temperature, this will stop the car becoming full of hot, wet air.

Make use of the air-con if you have the feature as this will prevent condensation.

Never drive away until your windscreen is clear.

‘Cold and unsettled weather taking charge’ says expert

The mercury is set to plummet to -2C in London, before the heat picks back up again next week.

Chief Met meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Cold and unsettled weather is taking charge over much of the UK this week, as cold air is drawn in from the north and brings with it the risk of rain, sleet and snow.

“Although there’s still some uncertainty on the exact positioning of snow showers, the trend is for a mix of sleet and snow to fall as a cold front moves from the north to the south from late Tuesday through to Thursday morning.

“Some clear spells are still around later in the week, with the best of any sunshine likely to be in the south and west of the UK, albeit feeling cold compared to last week.”

What do you do if your car is sliding on ice?

It can be terrifying when your car slides on ice.

But it is best not to panic as there are simple steps you can take to stop the sliding.

It is important not to slam on the brakes when sliding, as this could send your car careering out of control.

If your front wheels begin to slide, take your foot off the accelerator and allow the vehicle to slow.

If you still do not have control of your vehicle after a few seconds, lightly press the brake.

If your back wheels are the ones causing the sliding, gently turn your wheel in the direction you are sliding while taking your foot off the accelerator, but do not brake.

Generally, the key to end sliding is to gradually slow down.

What is the best gear to use in snow?

The RAC says you should move off in second gear as this will help reduce wheel slip.

When changing gear, drivers should maintain a safe distance from cars in front of them.

Use a low gear for going downhill and try to avoid braking unless necessary, the RAC says.

Controls such as the brakes, as well as the steering, accelerator and even gear changing should be operated smoothly and slowly.