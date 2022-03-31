'Dangerous' Davey Grant will face Louis Smolka at UFC Fight Night on May 14 as British bantamweight aims to break two-fight losing run

'Dangerous' Davey Grant will take on Louis Smolka on May 14 in his next UFC fight, Sportsmail can exclusively reveal.

Grant is looking to bounce back from two defeats in succession having previously won three on the trot before coming up against Marlon Vera and Adrian Yanez.

The 36-year-old from the north east was beaten unanimously on the scorecards against Vera and Yanez edged him out by split decision.

Davey Grant suffered a decision defeat again Adrian Yanez (left) in his last fight

The British fighter is set to face Louis Smolka in his next encounter on May 14

Smolka, 30, is also on a patchy run of form having alternated between wins and losses since 2019, with three defeats.

The American will be on home soil for his battle with Grant as the Fight Night card is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

A light-heavyweight showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Alexander Rakic will headline the night and it is not yet known whether Grant vs Smolka will feature on the main card or pre-lims.

Grant's fortunes have been mixed in the UFC but he is usually in entertaining contests

Grant's recent fights have guaranteed compelling action and he's been rewarded with numerous performance bonuses.

He took home $50,000 for Performance of the Night after KOs against Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez.

And he was at least able to dampen the sting of his last two defeats in earning Fight of the Night from Dana White and Co.

Grant has been in the UFC since 2016 and his professional record stands at 13-6.

Smolka's recent record is also mixed so both men are desperate to bounce back

Watch Davey Grant take on Louis Smolka in the UFC bantamweight division on Saturday May 14 on BT Sport. Early prelims will also be live exclusively on UFC Fight Pass