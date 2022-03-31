ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

'Dangerous' Davey Grant will face Louis Smolka at UFC Fight Night on May 14 as British bantamweight aims to break two-fight losing run

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

'Dangerous' Davey Grant will take on Louis Smolka on May 14 in his next UFC fight, Sportsmail can exclusively reveal.

Grant is looking to bounce back from two defeats in succession having previously won three on the trot before coming up against Marlon Vera and Adrian Yanez.

The 36-year-old from the north east was beaten unanimously on the scorecards against Vera and Yanez edged him out by split decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY3I0_0evJp0lN00
Davey Grant suffered a decision defeat again Adrian Yanez (left) in his last fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPWKe_0evJp0lN00
The British fighter is set to face Louis Smolka in his next encounter on May 14

Smolka, 30, is also on a patchy run of form having alternated between wins and losses since 2019, with three defeats.

The American will be on home soil for his battle with Grant as the Fight Night card is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

A light-heavyweight showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Alexander Rakic will headline the night and it is not yet known whether Grant vs Smolka will feature on the main card or pre-lims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQ8Bz_0evJp0lN00
Grant's fortunes have been mixed in the UFC but he is usually in entertaining contests

Grant's recent fights have guaranteed compelling action and he's been rewarded with numerous performance bonuses.

He took home $50,000 for Performance of the Night after KOs against Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez.

And he was at least able to dampen the sting of his last two defeats in earning Fight of the Night from Dana White and Co.

Grant has been in the UFC since 2016 and his professional record stands at 13-6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLacD_0evJp0lN00
Smolka's recent record is also mixed so both men are desperate to bounce back 

Watch Davey Grant take on Louis Smolka in the UFC bantamweight division on Saturday May 14 on BT Sport. Early prelims will also be live exclusively on UFC Fight Pass

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Yardbarker

Former UFC great Chael Sonnen hit with 11 charges of battery by Las Vegas prosecutors

UFC middleweight great Chael Sonnen is in Las Vegas hot water for a December casino fight that he originally had avoided charges on. On Monday, TMZ Sports reported the news that Sonnen, 44, was facing a laundry list of charges from the Las Vegas prosecutor’s office. Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger was facing one charge of felony battery strangulation, and 10 other misdemeanor battery charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones believes it’s his ‘destiny’ to become UFC heavyweight champion

Jon Jones still has full faith that his planned run at Heavyweight will pan out as intended. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion fought his last fight in his long-time division at UFC 247 in Feb. 2020 (watch highlights). Taking home a controversial unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes, Jones would eventually relinquish his title later that year with the intention of moving up to Heavyweight.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Dana White
Person
Louis Smolka
Yardbarker

Anthony Adams to replace Khalid Murtazaliev, meet Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 280

Former Dana White’s Contender Series competitor Anthony Adams will replace Khalid Murtazaliev and lock horns with Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 280. The California-based promotion announced the new middleweight contest at a press conference on Wednesday. A reason for Murtazaliev’s withdrawal was not given. Bellator 280 takes place at Accor Arena in Paris on May 6 and is headlined by a light heavyweight championship clash between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo.
UFC
Fightful

Emily Ducote vs. Alesha Zappitella Headlines Invicta FC 47 In May

Newly crowned Invicta FC strawweight champion, Emily Ducote, will make her first title defense against former Invicta FC atomweight champ, Alesha Zappitella, at Invicta FC 47 on May 11. The promotion officially announced the matchup via a tweet, revealing the Ducote-Zappitella matchup as the headline bout for their next event....
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#British#American#Dana White And#Bt Sport
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez Willing Move Up, Face Ilunga Makabu For WBC Title

Despite winning the WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator last December to become the mandatory challenger for WBA champion Dmitry Bivol, 43-0 Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is waiting for a crack at the gold. Rather than sit and wait, or fight a meaningless tune-up, Ramirez is fully prepared to...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson April 30th Fight Card Update

Valdez-Stevenson & Davis-Sanchez will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. WBC champion Oscar Valdez hopes to become a Mexican boxing legend while WBO king Shakur Stevenson is eyeing the mythical pound-for-pound rankings. On Saturday, April 30, Valdez and Stevenson, the world’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy