Teens arrested for SF carjacking after dramatic chase

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two teens who targeted two Asian car owners in San Francisco were arrested Monday, but not until after they fled officers on foot from a crashed car.

The suspects are 14 and 16-year-old boys from Oakland. A semi-automatic handgun was discarded by one of them during the chase, San Francisco police stated in a news release.

Police first became involved around 3 p.m. Monday, when officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mississippi Street, in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, after hearing a report of an attempted carjacking.

A 37-year-old Asian male told officers that a crew of four males approached him while he was in his car.

“One of the males ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle but the victim refused,” the news release stated. “Another male then pointed a firearm at the victim and again ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle. Fearing for his life, the victim exited his vehicle and ran away from the suspects. The suspects were unable to take the victim’s vehicle as the victim still had his car keys with him when he ran off. Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence. No injuries were reported.”

Then, about an hour later, officers responded to the 100 block of Galewood circle, near Twin Peaks. A 76-year-old Asian male told officers he was cleaning his car in his open garage when four males approached him and demanded his car keys.

“One of the suspects then dragged the victim out of the garage, pushed him to the ground and proceeded to assault him,” the news release stated. “While on the ground, the suspects went through the victim’s pockets and took his car keys. The suspects then got in the victim’s BMW and drove off. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.”

Officers then heard about a BMW driving recklessly toward the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. They were dispatched and tried to stop the BMW (which was identified as the same car stolen from Galewood Circle) but the BMW sped up.

Police then chased the BMW onto the bridge. The BMW took the Treasure Island exit and “were involved in a traffic collision,” according to the news release.

At this point two suspects tried to flee the police on foot. They were unsuccessful.

The list of charges between the suspects is long: assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, attempted carjacking, carjacking, attempted robbery, felony hit and run, felony evasion, kidnapping, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a firearm in a public place while masked, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and resisting arrest.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

