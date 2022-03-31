ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacqui Lambie claims working with Scott Morrison is like 'dealing with a two-year-old having a tempy tanty' - after Liberal MP said he 'wasn't fit' to be PM

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

Jacqui Lambie likened working with Scott Morrison to dealing with 'a two-year-old on tempy tanty' after striking a deal to finally free the prisoners on Manus Island.

The agreement was that the government would get 420 asylum seekers off Manus Island in exchange for the Tasmanian senator's vote to repeal the laws allowing doctors to decide when sick refugees could be medevaced to Australia.

Appearing on Q&A on Tuesday night following Anthony Albanese's Budget response and President Volodymyr Zelensky's historic speech to Parliament, Ms Lambie described the difficulties she found working alongside the prime minister.

'For me, it was trying to do the refugee deal job. It was like dealing with a two-year-old, to be honest with you, on a tempy tampy. That's what it was like,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpAx0_0evJo8Qs00
Jacqui Lambie likened working with Scott Morrison to dealing with 'a two-year-old on tempy tanty' after striking a deal to finally free the prisoners of Manus Island

Ms Lambie was asked the question in response to Liberal MP Concetta Fierravanti-Wells who laid into Mr Morrison during a late night appearance on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening.

Ms Fierravanti-Wells said the PM is a 'bully' and 'not fit to be minister, with Ms Lambie echoing her sentiments on Thursday night.

'I cannot take anything away from what Connie Fierravanti-Wells said, straight out of her mouth and straight to the point,' she said.

'And I can tell you she did it very, very well. It was not nasty. It was just the truth. And that is the truth of the matter.

'It was either his way or the highway.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJFds_0evJo8Qs00
Ms Lambie was asked the question in response to Liberal MP Concetta Fierravanti-Wells who laid into Mr Morrison during a late night appearance on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArP9c_0evJo8Qs00
New Zealand will resettle 150 refugees from Australia each year for three years. Pictured: Asylum seekers behind a fence at the Manus Island detention centre

Senator Lambie said the prime minister warned she would risk jail time if she prematurely exposed their agreement reached back in 2018.

'I felt really annoyed about that. I thought that (was) quite threatening,' she said.

However, with New Zealand's recent announcement that it would begin accepting up to 150 refugees a year, the independent MP is finally free to speak.

Some of the refugees in detention have been incarcerated for up to nine years with 150 asylum seekers to be resettled each year, for three years.

Ms Lambie said if her negotiations with Mr Morrison had been in the army, where she served for 11 years, it would have gotten physical.

'For me, I had no choice. What you would usually do, if you were in the armed forces, you would probably jump across the table and grab hold of them,' the Tasmanian senator said.

'For me, this was about humanity and making sure over 1,000 people were dispersed off Nauru and given a second chance at life. So it was worth me just shutting up and taking what I had to take.

'And I can tell you now, I look back and it brings me to tears that every bit of that, knowing that Nauru is nearly cleared apart from a few hundred people, that New Zealand is going to take the last of them, and some of those in hotel detention. It was worth taking every bit of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vztnq_0evJo8Qs00
Senator Lambie said the Prime Minister warned she would risk jail time if she prematurely exposed their agreement reached back in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTKNO_0evJo8Qs00
Some of the refugees in detention have been incarcerated for up to nine years with 150 asylum seekers now to be resettled each year, for three years (pictured, refugees on Manus Island)

She also said Ms Fierravanti-Wells was 'punished' for speaking her mind and stand up as a woman, after the Liberal MP was recently dropped to an unwinnable spot on the Coalition's Senate ticket for the Federal election.

'Yeah, and I'm sorry, but the truth of the matter is that Connie Fierravanti-Wells got done over. She's one of the best performers up there. She always has been,' Ms Lambie said.

'Because she speaks her mind. Because she stands up as a woman. For that, she is punished. That is why she has not had a ministry for so long. And that is why she was not pre-selected. And that is the truth of the matter. That's how it went down.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpUaZ_0evJo8Qs00
The senator's speech was an unwelcome surprise for Prime Minister Scott Morrison (above, watching Josh Frydenberg's Budget speech)

Speaking under the protection of parliamentary privilege, Ms Fierravanti-Wells said: 'He (the Prime Minister) is adept at running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds, lacking a moral compass and having no conscience.

'In my public life, I have met ruthless people. Morrison tops the list, followed closely by (party powerbroker and Immigration Minister Alex) Hawke.

'Morrison is not fit to be Prime Minister and Hawke is certainly not fit to be a minister.'

The election date is expected to be announced in days, meaning her 17-year parliamentary career is rapidly coming to an end - at least for now.

During her spray, the senator claimed Liberal supporters are despairing at the party's prospects, 'and they blame Morrison for this'.

'It is his way or the highway - (he's) an autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass,' she said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
