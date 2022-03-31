Consumers Energy reports 24K without power in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy’s Outage Center shows that 24,175 people are without power in Michigan as of 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

The outages are largely due to heavy winds that have rolled through the state. Most of the outages are in the mid-Michigan area.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting that 2,036 people have been affected in the recent round of outages.

At the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, they have reported gusts up to 53 mph, while down the road at the Jackson County Airport, they have seen winds up to 54 mph.

In the East Lansing area, the heavy winds have blown down trees into the roads, as you can see in the photo below.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the whole area until 2:00 p.m.

We will continue to update you throughout the day with updated numbers.

Lansing BWL Outage map

