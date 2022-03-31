State Street auto-ped crash leaves one dead, police investigating

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An auto-ped crash has left a man dead on Wednesday night.

The Murray City Police Department says the victim is a 44-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the fatal incident happened near 5043 South State Street in Murray around 9:35 p.m.

As the victim was crossing the road, he was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound. The man sustained fatal injuries from the impact.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say the driver contacted authorities and remained cooperative throughout the incident.

Officials are still investigating the fatal crash at this time.

