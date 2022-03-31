ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Blue Origin launches New Shepard capsule

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUhRn_0evJnOVS00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin launched its fourth space mission from Texas Thursday with six passengers.

The space tourism mission in the Blue Origin Shepard capsule carried one engineer and five paying customers.

At the peak of the flight, the passengers did experience a few minutes of weightlessness.

