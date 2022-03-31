ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Women’s Health: National Kidney Month

By Stephanie Rivas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNX29_0evJn2Aj00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — March is National Kidney Month. Both men and women can be diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, which may be more prevalent than most realize. According to the CDC, over 15 percent of all American adults are estimated to have it. However, women do face different challenges when it comes to kidney issues.

It all comes down to anatomy. Women are more prone to infections, especially those who have been pregnant or have gone through menopause.

Women’s health: Ovarian Cancer

News10 spoke with Dr. Jorge Cerda, Chief of the Department of Medicine at St. Peter’s Health Partners and professor at Albany Medical College, to determine how patients can best prevent kidney disease.

Dr. Cerda said the best thing a patient can do is simply ask for testing because they won’t always have symptoms regarding kidney problems.

“The problem with the kidney is they don’t hurt,” Cerda said. “When you get the pain for the heart disease, or you can’t breathe cause you have lung disease, you know what you need to do, but kidneys seldom express their symptoms until it is too late.”

Remarkable Women: Rene Kerner

Dr. Cerda added that it’s all about preventing dialysis for kidney specialists, which can hinder the quality of life or even shorten it.

There are some warning signs patients can look out for when it comes to early detection of kidney complications. Although it’s uncomfortable to talk about, Dr. Cerda suggested taking a look in the toilet after you go to the bathroom to ensure there is no blood or foam in your urine.

Additionally, Dr. Cerda said the best way to prevent kidney issues is by controlling diabetes, as diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease.

Early detection is critical for chronic kidney disease, and in most cases, all patients have to do is ask for a urinalysis to detect a range of kidneys issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Understanding kidney cancer

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Cdc#Kidney Problems#National Kidney Month#American#Albany Medical College
One Green Planet

7 Signs Something is Wrong With Your Dog’s Health

Because our dogs can’t talk to us, it is up to us to know when they aren’t feeling well. It’s good to be aware of these signs and to keep them in mind so that you can quickly spot them if your dog is ever sick. This can be especially helpful if your dog is elderly or has fragile health already. If you are worried about your dog’s health, here are some of the most common symptoms to look for.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Women's Health
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTVW

When is high blood pressure dangerous?

Diet, exercise, and daily medications can help people manage their high blood pressure. And some recent studies show Americans are making progress. But high blood pressure can also be dangerous, even deadly, and lead to things like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage. While high blood pressure crises are relatively...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy