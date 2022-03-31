ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an expert, this is why you can’t sleep on your period and tips to feel well rested

By Vanessa Chalmers
 19 hours ago
A SLEEP expert has revealed how your period may be impacting your sleep.

The female body goes through a number of changes over a menstrual cycle, including a rollercoaster of hormones.

And this is just one of the reasons why you find it harder to get good quality sleep at certain times of the month.

“The two key hormones during the menstrual cycle are oestrogen and progesterone, which come from the growing egg cell in the ovary,” said Dr Gareth Nye, a lecturer at Chester Medical School who specialises in maternal and foetal health.

Oestrogen and progesterone go up and down in a cyclical fashion every month.

They rise during the first half of the cycle to help prepare the uterus for a fertilised egg, and drop in the second half to cause the uterus lining to break down (i.e. your period).

Dr Nye told Metro: “As progesterone causes a rise in your normal body temperature by up to a full degree, which – although doesn’t seem like much – may be sufficient to disrupt sleep patterns.”

A woman’s basal body temperature jumps up around the time of ovulation, as progesterone rises.

Ovulation occurs around halfway through your cycle - two weeks before your next period, although there are slight variations.

Therefore, you can expect a slight increase in your body temperature in the middle of your cycle, in the run-up to your next bleed.

It comes back down again if an egg hasn’t been fertilised - causing the period - or stays up if you are pregnant.

Dr Nye said a possible theory is that this spike in body temperature makes it harder to sleep.

It may affect how much time you spend in sleep stages, such as REM sleep, which is the most restorative kind of sleep.

Another potential cause of sleep difficulties as a result of your period is PMS.

The Sleep Foundation says “the most common time when these sleep problems happen is three to six days before having a period”.

“These symptoms may be linked to Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS),” it reports.

PMS is a set of symptoms that strike just before a period, including bloating and low mood.

The NHS and Mayo Clinic list trouble sleeping and tiredness as a PMS problem.

Some women with PMS may have low levels of melatonin, a hormone that kicks in in the evening to induce sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Lastly, your period may impact your sleep because it can cause cramping or regular toilet trips.

Heavy bleeders may struggle with anxiety around leaking and get up in the night to check if they need to change their sanitary products.

What to do

Dr Elisabeth Philipps, a neuroscientist, has some tips on managing your sleep around your period.

She said if you get a damaged night’s rest, “short rests during the day can help to conserve energy”.

“Monitor your cycle through an app or smart watch so you know when your period is approaching and you can prioritise rest and sleep wherever you can,” she said.

Dr Phillips added: “Using herbal remedies that help naturally balance progesterone levels, like ashwagandha or evening primrose oil, may help.”

Managing the effects of the highs and lows of progesterone may help combat the spike in body temperature.

The NHS says to offset the impact of PMS, try and avoid drinking too much alcohol and avoid smoking.

Research suggests that smoking increases the risk of period-related sleep problems, including sleep efficiency and total sleep time.

And alcohol, although it may help you nod off, ruins sleep quality.

Try eating smaller meals more frequently, rather than three large meals, exercise regularly and reduce stress such as by doing yoga, the NHS says.

Improving your so-called “sleep hygiene” generally is also important.

Experts say a cool room temperature is optimal for sleep, but you may want to crack a window open if you find yourself struggling mid-cycle, when your body temperature is higher.

The consensus among scientists is that the temperature in the bedroom should be around 16-18°C.

A drop in body temperature, which should naturally occur around bedtime, signals to the brain it is time to sleep.

To fall asleep faster, experts recommend warming the skin before bed so that it loses body heat more quickly.

You could do this by having a hot shower or putting your feet on a hot water bottle around an hour before bedtime.

