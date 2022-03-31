ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO asks Denmark to deploy 800 soldiers to Latvia - Danish Defense Ministry

 3 days ago
COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - NATO has requested Denmark to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to Latvia to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank, the Danish defence ministry said on Thursday.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this week that Denmark was ready to send a battalion to the Baltic states on NATO's request, although such a request would still require parliamentary approval.

