Wilfred Ndidi will MISS the rest of the season with knee injury in blow for Leicester after Nigerian midfielder went off during Europa Conference League tie with Rennes

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Wilfred Ndidi will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury in major blow to Leicester City.

The Nigeria international midfielder underwent surgery after coming off during Leicester's UEFA Europa Conference League last-16, second leg tie with Rennes on March 17.

His manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Ndidi won't feature again this season and will rehabilitate with the aim of returning for the start of pre-season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFrQj_0evJm9FB00
Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury in a blow for Leicester City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULBQ6_0evJm9FB00
Ndidi went off during Leicester's Europa Conference League second leg against Rennes

Rodgers said: 'Wilfred Ndidi will be out for the season, it's a shame for us but he'll get ready for next season.

'It's unfortunate. He's been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that has had to have surgery on and he'll recover now until June.'

It comes as a setback in Leicester's ambitions to become the first winners of the Europa Conference League, with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven awaiting them in the quarter-finals.

Winning that competition would return the Foxes to the Europa League for next season as they currently sit only 10th in the Premier League table.

Ndidi, 25, has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Leicester this season, scoring two goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNUzy_0evJm9FB00
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Ndidi will focus now on next season

He was an ever-present for Nigeria in January's Africa Cup of Nations but they exited to Tunisia at the last-16 stage.

The knee injury prevented Ndidi playing for Nigeria in last week's World Cup qualifying play-off tie against Ghana.

They lost on away goals following a 1-1 draw in their home second leg and so won't be playing in Qatar later this year.

In better news for Rodgers, defenders Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are nearing a return to action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbbwp_0evJm9FB00
Defender Jonny Evans is closing in on a return to action in a timely boost for Leicester

Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit to Manchester United, Rodgers said: 'The players are starting to come back now which is great. Jonny Evans will be available, whether he plays the whole game, starts or comes off the bench we'll see.

'It's great to have him back, we'll have to build him up. Wesley Fofana will be back involved as well. We're starting to get players back.

'Jonny Evans is a player who's been a huge influence in my time here. He's a player that's played at the top level of his game through his career.

'His standards every day are top level, so his influence in the team is a big plus.'

