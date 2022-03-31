Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, northeastern Leon, southern Grady and southwestern Thomas Counties through 615 AM EDT At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midway, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Havana, Thomasville, Tallahassee, Freemont, Darsey, Florence, Scotland, Rocky Hill, Iamonia, Calvary, Shady Rest, Princes Still, Hinson, Moncrief, Lake Iamonia, Concord, Orchard Pond, Gibson, Killearn Lakes and Tallahassee Coml Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
