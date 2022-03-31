ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, northeastern Leon, southern Grady and southwestern Thomas Counties through 615 AM EDT At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midway, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Havana, Thomasville, Tallahassee, Freemont, Darsey, Florence, Scotland, Rocky Hill, Iamonia, Calvary, Shady Rest, Princes Still, Hinson, Moncrief, Lake Iamonia, Concord, Orchard Pond, Gibson, Killearn Lakes and Tallahassee Coml Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rains over the south slopes of the Olympic mountains Sunday afternoon and Sunday night could push the Skokomish River in Mason county above flood stage Monday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
#Severe Thunderstorms#St George#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Big Bend#Florida State University#Tallahassee Comm College#Medart
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent this afternoon. * HAINES...5 or Moderate Potential for large fire growth. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor burning during this time as outdoor burning is not advised. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Red Willow Critical fire weather conditions Today .Northwesterly winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph along with relative humidity values as low as 13 percent in Red Willow county. As a result, the Red Flag Warning continues. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 081 * Affected Area...In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Nolan; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton Scattered strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Big Country through 715 PM CDT Scattered strong thunderstorms will continue to develop from Haskell and Throckmorton south to Abilene and Sweetwater, moving east at 35 mph. Any of these storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abilene, Sweetwater, Clyde, Haskell, Stamford, Anson, Hamlin, Albany, Baird, Roscoe, Throckmorton, Blackwell, Wylie, Nolan, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Roby, Rule and Hawley. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 313. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade County through 745 PM EDT At 711 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miami, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Medley and Gladeview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Elko County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. For the first Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in greatly reduced visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and southwestern and the Black Hills of South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

