Grayson County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Grayson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grayson SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will hover around 4500 feet tonight before falling to 2000 to 3000 feet Monday afternoon into Monday night.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
County
Grayson County, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 14:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON Spotter reports indicate 3 to 4 inches of snow have fallen since this morning. Snow showers are expected to continue through the afternoon with minor additional accumulations expected.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxly to near Peach Orchard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Naylor and Oxly around 235 PM CDT. Fairdealing around 240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Milltown, Harviell, Poplar Bluff, Neelyville and Qulin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rains over the south slopes of the Olympic mountains Sunday afternoon and Sunday night could push the Skokomish River in Mason county above flood stage Monday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311 AND 312 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 311 and 312. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent during the afternoon. * HAINES...6 or High Potential for large fire growth. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: King THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING FOR KING COUNTY HAS DIMINESHED Lower expected rainfall amounts over the Central Cascades this afternoon through Monday has reduced the threat of flooding for the Snoqualmie River in King County. Please monitor the latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service in case conditions changes.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Elko County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. For the first Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in greatly reduced visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may see wind gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially downwind of dry lake beds/sinks. High-profile vehicles will be at risk, especially along north-south roadways. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. West- southwest wind gusts 30 to 50 mph in exposed areas such as across ridges, peaks, and passes. * WHERE...High Cascades above 5000 feet including Highway 62 near Crater Lake, Highways 138 and 230 near Diamond Lake, and Highway 58 near Willamette Pass. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to noon PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility, at times, especially in exposed areas. Gusty winds combined with wet snow could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of heavy snow with one inch per hour snowfall rates is likely (70 percent chance) Monday morning. Snow will likely continue into Monday afternoon, but road temperatures will warm and impacts to roadways should lessen. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Oglala Lakota HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Everett and Vicinity, Southwest Interior, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor burning during this time as outdoor burning is not advised. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Red Willow Critical fire weather conditions Today .Northwesterly winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph along with relative humidity values as low as 13 percent in Red Willow county. As a result, the Red Flag Warning continues. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 081 * Affected Area...In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and southwestern and the Black Hills of South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

