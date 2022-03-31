ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman blames World Series drought on Houston Astros cheating in 2017

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXFBx_0evJlxt700

The New York Yankees’ 12-season World Series drought is one of the longest in franchise history and general manager Brian Cashman believes the Houston Astros are to blame for it.

New York last reached the World Series in 2009, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Since then, the Yankees reached the American League Championship Series four times and the MLB postseason nine times but hasn’t won an AL pennant.

Related: New York Yankees schedule, roster

The drought is amplifying the pressure on the Yankees’ front office, a group drawing extensive criticism for not aggressively addressing the club’s needs this offseason. Heading into a pivotal year, Cashman believes the drought that so many are focused on is partially caused by the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

In an interview with Andy McCullough of The Athletic , Cashman cited the Astros’ electronic sign-stealing in 2017 as a key element of the Yankees’ current World Series drought.

“The only thing that stopped (us) was something that was so illegal and horrific. So I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09. Because I’m like, ‘Well, I think we actually did it the right way.’ Pulled it down, brought it back up. Drafted well, traded well, developed well, signed well. The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman on team’s World Series drought, via The Athletic

The Yankees were eliminated by the Astros in Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS, falling just short of the World Series. A few years later, it was revealed that the Astros used cameras to steal signs and relayed the information to batters in real-time by banging trash cans.

Houston received some punishment for its actions. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year, the club received a $5 million fine and lost first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts. However, MLB didn’t strip the Astros of their World Series title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZF3G_0evJlxt700
Also Read:
Highest paid MLB players in 2022: Max Scherzer, Mike Trout among richest MLB stars

Cashman’s comments are coming at an interesting time. The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals recently determined that the ‘Yankees Letter’, detailing MLB’s investigation into electronic sign stealing by the Yankees, should be unsealed. MLB and the Yankees could appeal the decision, with the league wanting to protect its internal documents and New York intent on preserving its image.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that Cashman is right about 2017 and New York would have reached the World Series if not for the Astros’ actions. However, it still wouldn’t have guaranteed a championship and it doesn’t excuse every other instance of playoff disappointment.

Related: MLB trade rumors – Latest MLB news, rumors in 2022

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
FanSided

Bartolo Colon returning to New York Mets after all

Bartolo Colon has been adamant that his career is not over. He still wants to return to the majors, specifically with the New York Mets, for a final season. It does not matter that he will turn 49 years old this year, or that his last season in the majors came in 2018 – Colon is timeless.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

New York Mets reported blockbuster raises eyebrows

The New York Mets are not done when it comes to upgrading their team. They were already looking for help in the bullpen, but in the wake of Jacob deGrom’s injury and questions about Max Scherzer’s availability for Opening Day, the rotation has become a question mark. It makes sense that the Mets would be looking to find pieces.
MLB
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Julius Randle
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#The Philadelphia Phillies#Al#The Athletic
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Designated For Assignment: Fans React

The Los Angeles Angels made a significant move this Saturday, designating outfielder Justin Upton for assignment. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Angels will owe Upton $28 million for this season. He believes it’s unlikely another team will want to take on Upton’s contract at that price. Upton...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Excitement levels, minor league options, and Jasson Dominguez

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Now that the endless offseason is over, we’re back to weekly editions of the mailbag, and we’ve got plenty to discuss! Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Spun

Carlos Beltran Admits Title Is Stained: MLB World Reacts

Former Houston Astros slugger Carlos Beltran finally admitted what New York Yankees fans want to hear. Beltran believes the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series championship is tainted due to the sign-stealing scandal. “Looking back now, yes, we did cross the line,” Beltran said in an interview with Michael Kay....
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Rare Yankees, Mets Trade

The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy