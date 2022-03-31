ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Prince Royce Classic Tour’s show in The Eastern, Atlanta – presale code

 3 days ago

We have the Prince Royce Classic Tour presale password! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see Prince Royce Classic Tour before the public on sale. You won’t want to miss Prince Royce Classic Tour’s show in...

Comments / 0

PopSugar

"Atlanta"'s Season 3 Soundtrack Packs Mellow Tracks and Classic Hits

After nearly four long years, "Atlanta" made its triumphant return to FX on March 24. Season three premiered with some chilling plots based on real-life events and also gave us an update on Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) on their European tour.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.” But in their place, a younger group of superstars asserted their claim to the center of the pop world at the 2022 Grammy Awards, from Olivia Rodrigo to Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X .
LAS VEGAS, NV
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Why isn’t Ariana Grande at the ceremony this year?

Ariana Grande fans were dismayed after the Positions singer appeared to snub the 2022 Grammy Awards.Despite being nominated for several awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, the pop star did not attend the ceremony. Posting to Instagram before the event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday 3 April, Grande said she felt as though she had “already won”. “Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy Day,” she wrote, sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes moments from recording her latest album. “Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect...
CELEBRITIES

