On Feb. 12, St. Scholastica Catholic Church had a wedding jubilee Mass for couples. Due to the pandemic situation, the jubilee had to be canceled in 2021. This year, the church honored couples who celebrated their anniversaries in 2021 and 2022. There were 44 couples in attendance that celebrated their 50th, 55th, 60th and beyond anniversaries.

