OC’s Night In Venice to Feature ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star

“Amystika” did not open for previews as planned at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood over the weekend. The all-new show created by Angel and Franco Dragone is currently scheduled to debut on April 2, which had been previously advertised as the production’s proper opening. The Sun did not receive any official statement about the change in plans, but very early on March 12, Angel posted on social media that he was recovering from an old injury that was exacerbated during his performance in “Mindfreak” on March 11, which clearly would have influenced his weekend activities. “Amystika” is set to run at 10 p.m. after “Mindfreak” at 7 p.m. in the same space, a demanding schedule to say the least. “Mindfreak” is back onstage tonight, March 16, and continuing its regular Wednesday-Sunday schedule this week.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO