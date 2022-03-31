ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

OC’s Night In Venice to Feature ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star

By Eddie Davis
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
The 67th annual Night in Venice Parade, the kind of party which could only happen in Ocean City, is Saturday, July 23rd. The boat parade begins at 6 pm at the Longport Bridge and winds its way along the Ocean City lagoon. Registration is now open to all boat and bayfront...

