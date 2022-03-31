ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees GM Brian Cashman: Astros sign-stealing scandal 'illegal and horrific'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqlld_0evJjfSX00
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman unsurprisingly has a negative take on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009. They haven't appeared in the championship round since that season either, but it's a drought that pales in comparison to nearly half of MLB's 30 teams.

The 13-year hiatus for the 27-time World Series champions continues to create anxiety and impatience amongst fans of the Bronx Bombers, but general manager Brian Cashman is quick to point out that the club has been on the doorstep of playing for the title over the past decade-plus. Since winning it at all over the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009, the Yankees have been to the playoffs nine times and advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) four times.

One of those occasions where New York fell one round short of the World Series was, of course, in 2017 against the Houston Astros. Reports detailing Houston's infamous "sign-stealing" scandal came out in the winter of 2019 and Cashman is still talking about the issue.

"The only thing that stopped (us) was something that was so illegal and horrific," Cashman said, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic. "So I get offended when I start hearing we haven't been to the World Series since '09. Because I’m like, 'Well, I think we actually did it the right way.' Pulled it down, brought it back up. Drafted well, traded well, developed well, signed well. The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off."

Following a 91-71 regular season in 2017, the Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card game and then Cleveland in the ALDS, setting up a showdown in the ALCS against the Astros. Houston came back from a 3-2 series deficit to move on to the World Series, "all while utilizing an illegal camera to steal signs and relay them to batters in real-time, commissioner Rob Manfred's office later found and revealed in a 2020 report," McCullough wrote.

"People are like 'Oh, we haven't been to a World Series... and I'm like, 'Yeah, I don't think that's as true a statement as it could be,'" Cashman said. "We had a World Series team. And either you get it done or you don't."

The Astros ended up winning the 2017 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and again knocked off the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS, before falling to the Washington Nationals. New York fell in the ALDS in 2018, the ALCS in 2019 and the ALDS again in 2020, before bowing out to the division-rival Boston Red Sox in the 2021 AL Wild Card game.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Yardbarker
Yardbarker

30K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols has incredibly unlikely clause in Cardinals contract

Albert Pujols agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. At least one of those incentives is not something the Cardinals will have to worry about paying anytime soon. Pujols will receive a base salary of $2.5 million, but his deal is loaded with bonuses...
MLB
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I don't think I'll ever truly believe' Tom Brady is retired

One couldn't blame Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for not obsessively reflecting on the career of Tom Brady after the fellow signal-caller initially retired early last month. As Jeremy Willis noted for ESPN, Mahomes and longtime partner Brittany Matthews were quite busy finalizing plans for their wedding that occurred the same weekend Brady confirmed via social media posts he was returning for at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge 'wants to be a Yankee for life'

The New York Yankees and popular All-Star slugger Aaron Judge did not come to terms on any agreement before Tuesday's MLB arbitration deadline and reportedly aren't all that close. Judge, who turns 30 on April 26, can hit free agency after this season and filed for $21 million, while the Yankees offered only $17 million.
MLB
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Rob Manfred
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
Yardbarker

Fan informs Yankees prospect he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
Yardbarker

20 foolproof crockpot dump recipes you can try

Crockpots can make cooking lunches and dinners easy, but not when the recipe requires additional boiling, sauteing, browning, or other cooking. Enter the “dump recipe,” a simple way of cooking in which a bunch of ingredients can be dumped into your slow cooker and allowed to cook for an extended period of time, with the only required prep being some chopping or mixing. (You may need to shred meat or add additional ingredients for a few of these, but not until your meal is already close to being done.) Skip the super sophisticated recipes and celebrate with these “foolproof” crockpot dump recipes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The New York Yankees#The Bronx Bombers#The Philadelphia Phillies#Alcs#The Houston Astros#The Athletic
Yardbarker

MLB letter to Yankees about sign-stealing to become public

A U.S. Court of Appeals judge declined the New York Yankees' request to stop a letter alleging the team stole signs from being unsealed, multiple sources reported on Monday. The letter from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees GM Brian Cashman allegedly contains proof the New York club improperly used a dugout phone as a sign-stealing method in 2017. The letter of the findings stemmed from the investigation into the rival Boston Red Sox using Apple watches to electronically steal and relay opposing catchers' signs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox infield prospect Alex Binelas has plenty of raw power

Alex Binelas enters his first season with the Red Sox as the organization’s No. 17 prospect, according to Baseball America’s rankings. After being selected by the Brewers in the third round of last year’s draft out of the University of Louisville, Binelas’ time with his hometown team came to an abrupt end when he (and fellow prospect David Hamilton) was traded to the Red Sox alongside outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for Hunter Renfroe in early December.
MLB
Yardbarker

Heat may trade Jimmy Butler over Erik Spoelstra feud

Since then, speculation has been running rampant regarding the status of their relationship. This week, some clarity emerged on the topic. “The Jimmy Butler-Erik Spoelstra thing, ya know, Jimmy Butler grinds on his teammates,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week. “I mean, he brings...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Padres Manager Already Hyping Up New Arrival Matt Beaty

Today, two bitter rivals in the National League West division, the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, made a trade. The trade sent first baseman and outfielder Matt Beaty from the Dodgers to the Padres in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect River Ryan. It’s quite rare to see...
MLB
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown wants to be signed before having ankle surgery

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't faced a live NFL defense since he dramatically exited the field when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Brown has repeatedly insisted his actions that fateful afternoon stemmed from the fact he was unable to continue...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees trade LHP Joely Rodriguez to Mets for RHP Miguel Castro

The New York Yankees and New York Mets on Sunday agreed to do some rare business. The sides traded a pair of relief pitchers, with right-hander Miguel Castro going to the Bronx and left-hander Joely Rodriguez headed to Queens. The swap marks just the fourth time the crosstown rivals have...
MLB
Yardbarker

Sixers players losing faith in head coach Doc Rivers?

The honeymoon phase for the new-look Philadelphia 76ers may be coming to a screeching halt. In an episode this week of “The Ringer NBA Show,” NBA writer Wosny Lambre (otherwise known as “Big Wos”) indicated that the 76ers could be losing faith in head coach Doc Rivers, who is in his second year with them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy