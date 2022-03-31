ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Naomi Irion’s family demands justice after body found at gravesite

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The devastated brother of Naomi Irion is calling for “justice” after her body was discovered buried in a remote part of Nevada more than two weeks after she was abducted.

Casey Valley, who organized search efforts for his younger sister, said he was having difficulty processing the discovery of her body Tuesday at a gravesite in Churchill County. The remains were confirmed to be those of Naomi on Wednesday, sheriff officials said.

“I can’t believe this,” Valley wrote on Facebook late Wednesday. “I’m at a loss for words.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMLGa_0evJiawH00
Naomi Irion’s remains were discovered Tuesday at a Gravesite in Churchill County.

Valley, who reported Naomi missing after she was abducted on March 12 and failed to show up to her job at a Reno-area Panasonic facility, also thanked the volunteers for their actions.

“Thanks to everyone for your support,” Valley wrote. “Now comes a different kind of effort. Naomi was taken away from us far too soon.”

Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon, is being held on $750,000 bail for allegedly kidnapping Irion as she waited for a shuttle to her job at a Walmart in Fernley, where she lived with Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jjpA_0evJiawH00
Troy Driver allegedly kidnapped Naomi Irion as she waited for a shuttle to her job at a Walmart.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meXAb_0evJiawH00
Troy Driver is being held on $750,000 bond and will have to wear a GPS monitoring device if he posts bail.

Authorities said Driver, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a 1997 murder in California, was caught on surveillance footage at the Walmart parking lot before getting into Irion’s 1992 Mercury Sable and driving off. Her car was found three days later at a nearby industrial park, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver appeared in court on Wednesday and a judge left his bail unchanged at $750,000. He has yet to enter a plea and was arraigned from jail via Zoom during a brief proceeding. Driver will have to wear a GPS monitoring device if he posts bond.

A two-page criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges Driver abducted Irion on or about March 12 and “did hold or detain her for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vavZa_0evJiawH00
Naomi Irion’s family attends a hearing for suspect Troy Driver.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198g59_0evJiawH00
Casey Valley (left) organized search efforts for his younger sister Naomi Irion (right).

The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Irion. Phone records indicate she was active on social media and received a Snapchat just minutes before she vanished.

Friends of Valley, meanwhile, shared their condolences while echoing his call for Driver to be held accountable in his sister’s slaying. Authorities have not said whether Driver, who has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, will be charged in Irion’s death.

“Sweet angel Naomi is in all our hearts, never to be forgotten,” one woman wrote. “It’s time for justice now.”

Driver, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, is due back in court on Tuesday. A call to his attorney, Mario Walther, was not immediately returned early Thursday.

“No further information can be released at this time as this is still an open and active investigation,” the Lyon and Churchill County sheriff’s offices said in a joint statement Wednesday.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow New York Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada Appeal

Lyon detectives release video from disappearance of Naomi Irion

On Saturday, Lyon County detectives released video from the Fernley Walmart that shows a man they believe was involved in Naomi Irion’s March 12 disappearance. The search for Irion, who was last seen 5 a.m. March 12, has increased in size and scope to include law enforcement agencies from the local, state and federal levels.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Gravesite#Fbi#Murder#Mercury
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS San Francisco

Family of Missing Hayward Girl Devastated After Child’s Body Found — ‘This Could Have Been Avoided’

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Heartbroken family members told KPIX that the tragic death of an eight-year-old Hayward girl who had gone missing could have been avoided if Child Protective Services had heeded repeated warnings about the girl’s mother. Merced Police have issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, the boyfriend of 30-year-old Hayward mother Samantha Johnson, who is now behind bars. Both are facing murder charges after investigators found a child’s body inside the Central Valley home where authorities believe Samantha and her daughter, Sophia Mason, had been staying. Since Tuesday, Hayward police have been searching for the missing eight-year-old girl. Family members...
HAYWARD, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy