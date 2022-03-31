ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grassy Meadows, WV

Stephen Kovalscik, Jr.

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdMp1_0evJiZ0Q00

KOVALSCIK

Stephen Kovalscik, Jr., age 83, of Grassy Meadows, WV, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home in Grassy Meadows, following a long illness.

Born August 22, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Stegena Kovalscik. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Nicholas Kovalscik; four sisters, Mary Olare, Olga Wolfe, Dorothy Mitchell, and Dolores Masters; and one granddaughter, Chrissy Kaczorowski.

Mr. Kovalscik was a retired truck driver, having retired in 1988 after 31 years of service. Following his retirement, he graduated from the Western Pennsylvania School of Gunsmithing in Pittsburgh, PA and was the owner and operator of S&S Gunsmithing in Bulger, PA for 33 years.

Mr. Kovalscik was a member of the McElhenney Community Church in Grassy Meadows, WV, the Carpatho-Rusyn Society, Pittsburgh, PA Chapter, Teamsters Local 249, Pittsburgh, PA, and the Smoot Ruritan Club, Smoot, WV. Mr. Kovalscik was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Sabra Lee Miller Kovalscik of Grassy Meadows, WV; three sons, Stephen Kovalscik, III and his wife, Nora, of Lehi, UT, Michael Kovalscik of Bridgeville, PA, and Gary Kovalscik and his wife, Janis, of Hensley, AR; one daughter, Debra Kovalscik and Darren, of Washington, PA; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the McElhenney Community Church in Grassy Meadows, WV with Pastor Bob Berchtold and Pastor John Leheny officiating. Burial will follow at the McElhenney Church Cemetery, Grassy Meadows, WV.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Kovalscik to any Christian Ukrainian Relief Fund.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Kovalscik family at www.lobbanfh.com.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.

The post Stephen Kovalscik, Jr. appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country. In the town of...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Smoot, WV
City
Washington, WV
City
Grassy Meadows, WV
City
Hensley, WV
City
Bulger, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Alderson, WV
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
The Hill

Tiger Woods says competing at Masters will be ‘game-time decision’

Golfing legend Tiger Woods said his participation in this year’s Masters, which he has won five times, will be a “game-time decision.”. “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” the five-time Master’s champion wrote in a tweet.
GOLF
The Hill

Trump endorses Sarah Palin in Alaska special election

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) just days after the ex-vice presidential candidate announced her run for Congress. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First,” Trump said in a statement on Sunday.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamsters#Retirement#Western Pennsylvania#S S Gunsmithing#Pa Chapter#The Smoot Ruritan Club#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Sabra#Iii#Ut#Ar
The Hill

Taliban announces official ban on poppy cultivation

The Taliban on Sunday announced a ban on cultivating poppy flowers, which are used to make heroine, in a move seen as courting global approval while also putting farmers’ livelihoods at risk. The order also forbids the production, use and transit of other narcotics. “As per the decree of...
ECONOMY
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy