Food Safety

Skippy recalls jars of peanut butter that may contain stainless steel fragments

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — Skippy is recalling nearly 162,000 pounds of peanut butter due to jars that may contain small fragments of stainless steel. The recall includes 9,353 cases of three products with specific code dates, Hormel Foods...

Healthline

Are Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches Healthy?

In order to assess its nutritional value, first we must discuss the breakdown of this sandwich. Typically, there are three main ingredients — bread, peanut butter, and jelly — each with different nutritional values. Nutritional value of bread. Bread can be a part of a balanced diet. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s New Creamy Spread May Replace Your Favorite Brand of Peanut Butter

In case you’re still looking for ways to enjoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch past the new CinnaGraham Toast Crunch cereal released last year, General Mills — in partnership with B&G Foods — has something unexpectedly sweet to tide you over. Designed to taste just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spread is a creamy cinnamon creation that’s the perfect addition to any baked good, fresh fruit, or toast.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake

As part of my ongoing partnership with the Alabama Farmers Federation, I get to share some of the amazing recipes that have been featured in previous editions of their monthly magazine, Neighbors. This month, I’m sharing this absolutely amazing Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake from Lyn McDaniel. And when I...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA

Not all peanut butter safe for dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend. According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Ledger

PATRICIA MISIUK: There's no improving peanut butter and chocolate

My cooking regimen consists of nukable foods or those whose contents involve fewer than four ingredients and less than five minutes of prep time. I try to include healthy options between binge bouts with chocolate. I do enjoy viewing an occasional cooking program whose culinary venue consists of gleaming pots, pans, utensils and food processors. And the marble-topped island displays an arsenal of alphabetized spices and ingredients in matching bowls. Not to be ignored, several cooktops flanking the island.
LAKELAND, FL
