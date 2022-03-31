ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Rock says he hasn't 'talked to anyone' about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgtzA_0evJiQ3t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C63oV_0evJiQ3t00
Will Smith (R) hits at Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022

Brian Snyder/Reuters

  • Chris Rock gave his first public comments on Wednesday about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.
  • Rock revealed while doing stand-up in Boston that he hasn't "talked to anyone" about the incident.
  • This refutes prior comments from Diddy, who told Page Six that the two stars spoke after the awards show.

Chris Rock made his first public comments after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars while doing a stand-up set at The Wilbur in Boston Wednesday night.

Though the comic didn't go into great detail about his feelings on the matter — he even said in the earlier show that he's "still processing what happened," — during the later, 10 p.m. show, he did share a small update and seemingly corrected a prior report.

"I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard," Rock told the audience, according to People .

This likely means he hasn't spoken to Smith, despite Diddy having said after the Oscars that the two had met up after the show.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy told Page Six .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqojW_0evJiQ3t00
Chris Rock backstage before presenting at the 94th Academy Awards

Al Seib/Getty

Rock's brother Tony has also said publicly that Smith and Rock have not talked since the Oscars.

On Monday, Smith released an apology statement , describing his behavior at the awards show as "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in the statement . "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which puts on the Oscars, has begun "disciplinary proceedings" against Smith and revealed on Wednesday that it asked Smith to leave Sunday's Oscars ceremony after slapping Rock but the actor refused.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Insider
Insider

347K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

160M+

Views

Follow Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Snyder
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Reuters Chris Rock
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

347K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy