In unusual move, Gov. Hogan endorses Democratic candidate for City State's Attorney

In an unusual move, Governor Larry Hogan has endorsed a Democratic political candidate.

On Thursday Hogan threw his support behind Thiru Vignarajah, who is running for Baltimore City State's Attorney.

The Vignarajah campaign released this statement on behalf of Hogan.

"For far too long, violent criminals have been allowed to terrorize the streets of Baltimore with impunity. Every single day, the people of Baltimore pay a steep price for that failure with lost loved ones, terrified families, and countless lost potential. This crisis rises above partisan politics. It’s not about right or left. It’s about right and wrong. As governor, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of our communities. Thiru Vignarajah will restore trust, hold violent criminals accountable, and make our streets safer. He has the experience, integrity, and unwavering commitment to get the job done. I am proud to endorse Thiru’s candidacy for Baltimore City State’s Attorney."

The 2022 Democratic primary race for Baltimore's top prosecutor appears to be a three-way rematch from 2018, between two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby, defense attorney Ivan Bates, and Vignarajah.

In 2018 Mosby benefited from the split field by garnering 49.4 percent of the vote, resulting in her reelection. Bates and Vignarajah finished second and third respectively, earning a combined 50.6 percent of the vote.

Mosby still has not officially filed to run. She is currently under federal indictment for perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications, relating to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida. Her trial is scheduled for May 2.

Hogan and Mosby have been outspoken critics of each other throughout their terms in office . The Governor has often placed blame for Baltimore's high crime rate on Mosby and her progressive policies, while Mosby has accused Hogan of playing politics and refusing to meet with her to address the issues.