Senate candidate says Missouri office was burglarized

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
A Missouri Senate candidate revealed on Tuesday that his office was burglarized.

Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, a Democrat, said his campaign discovered that its office had been robbed on Monday. He said tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and other resources were taken, including framed photos and personal items, but assured that all staff and volunteers are safe.

He said it’s “clear” that the campaign was the target of the burglary, based on the materials that were stolen.

“Yesterday, we discovered that our campaign office had been robbed. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and other resources were stolen. Some staff even had framed photos and other personal items taken. Based on the materials taken, it’s clear we were a target,” Kunce wrote on Twitter.

The Independence Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, spokesman Jack Taylor confirmed to The Hill on Thursday. The robbery was reported to authorities on Monday.

Taylor said authorities were interested in viewing surveillance video and talking to any possible witnesses in their search for a suspect, according to The Kansas City Star.

According to the police report provided to The Hill, roughly 200 pieces of mail with donations inside and approximately 20 pieces of miscellaneous office equipment were stolen. Taylor noted, however, that there is limited information in the report because the case is still open.

Kunce unveiled his campaign for Senate last March, one day after Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said he would not seek reelection in the next cycle. A number of candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for Senate in the Show-Me State.

On the other side of the aisle, some pro-Trump Republicans are running to fill Blunt’s seat, including Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Kunce on Tuesday said he was “not surprised” that his campaign office was robbed, writing that his “record-breaking campaign has upset a lot in the political class.”

“They’re angry. And this is just another example of the absolute cesspool our politics has become,” he added on Twitter.

The incident at Kunce’s campaign office is similar to a break-in that allegedly occurred at the campaign headquarters of Independence City Councilman Mike Huff, according to Fox 4. Huff said the incident occurred last week, and that the perpetrators caused thousands of dollars in damages. They also reportedly took cash and other materials.

Huff’s wife Mike Steinmyer is also a council member and is a write-in candidate for mayor, according to Fox 4.

The Hill reached out to the Independence Police Department for more information.

