Washington County, FL

Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds are racing across the Deep South -- killing two in the Florida Panhandle...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

