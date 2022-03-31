ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Clinton campaign, Democratic Party to settle campaign finance inquiry for $113K

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weFUk_0evJhx1x00
Tweet

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have settled a campaign finance inquiry, agreeing to pay a collective $113,000 in fines that stemmed from the controversial dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, known as the Steele Dossier.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) fined the campaign $8,000 and the DNC $105,000 for failing to properly report money spent on research for the dossier. The financial penalties came to light in a letter the FEC sent to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, a conservative group, after it filed a complaint.

The FEC determined that Clinton’s campaign disclosed the $175,000 it spent on research for the dossier as “legal services,” but the complainant alleged it was meant for “opposition research done by Fusion [GPS].”

The funds went to Perkins Coie, the law firm that recruited opposition research group Fusion GPS, which brought on retired British spy Christopher Steele.

The regulatory agency noted that political committees must disclose the purpose of expenditures or disbursements that are larger than $200.

“The ‘purpose of disbursement’ entry, which is considered along with the identity of the disbursement recipient, must be sufficiently specific to make the purpose of the disbursement clear,” the agreement reads.

The FEC said the DNC paid more than $849,000 to Perkins Coie, which was disclosed as “legal and compliance consulting” on disclosure reports, though complainants asserted the funds were used for “opposition research done by Fusion [GPS].”

Conservative lawyer Dan Backer filed the complaint with the FEC as a representative from the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which he heads.

The FEC wrote in the letter that it “found probable cause to believe” that the Clinton campaign and DNC breached campaign finance laws.

The commission said it accepted “signed conciliation agreements” from the Clinton campaign and the DNC last month.

A DNC spokesperson responded to news of the fines in a statement, telling The Hill “We settled aging and silly complaints from the 2016 election about ‘purpose descriptions’ in our FEC report.”

Former President Trump touted the fines in a statement Wednesday night, declaring, “This was done to create, as I have stated many times, and is now confirmed, a Hoax funded by the DNC and the Clinton Campaign.”

“This corruption is only beginning to be revealed, is un-American, and must never be allowed to happen again. Where do I go to get my reputation back?” he added.

The Hill reached out to the Clinton Foundation for comment.

Updated 10:11 a.m.

Comments / 23

Scott Allen
3d ago

OF course they will... They do not want it in the spotlight very long and it will barely be a blip on the mainstream democrat accompis , even though they were ok with all the damage done, millions of our dollars wasted, reputations destroyed, the criminal acts committed, time that was wasted on the "investigation", and people they hurt ALL so they could win.

Reply(1)
31
Patricia A Brahm
3d ago

With Trump nipping at their door with his lawsuit filed 10days ago. Proves his case, along with Durham's case . Soros will bail them out. "Lock them all up!" Dems want no election in 2022, and Biden the puppet trying to get enough damages to USA to initiate martial law.

Reply
18
MP73
3d ago

What a joke as much money as that woman has milked out of the people of this country and that's all it cost her

Reply(1)
36
Related
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Christopher Steele
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Dnc#United Nations#Democratic Party#Fusion Gps#British
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

526K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy