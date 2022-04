A Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody after allegedly forging three stolen checks at an Iowa City box store in October. Police say that 34-year-old Bradley Varner wrote the checks at the Menards on Naples Avenue October 24, 26 and 28. Varner is allegedly seen on surveillance conducting the transactions, and he was reportedly wearing the same jacket during the last two incidents.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO