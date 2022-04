The Brooklyn Nets really wanted this one. They wanted it badly enough that Kevin Durant played through what he said was a sore ankle and dropped a career high 55 points. In the end it wasn’t enough and the Nets fell to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 122-115. The Hawks have now supplanted the Nets in the 8th seed, and push the Nets all the way down into the 10th seed, the very last seed in the Play-In tournament. A team who was favored to win the East for so much of this season, now dangles by a thread, despite having perhaps the best player in the sport. Weird.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO