Cedric the Entertainer, Sharita Kyles Wilson discuss support of Women’s Health Initiative

Mercedes Abramo, the first female President and CEO of Cartier North America, reflects on how the ongoing initiative has impacted female entrepreneurs over the years. In honor of the 15th anniversary, Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) invited its global community of changemakers to Dubai to celebrate the program and recognize all of their remarkable achievements. Since originally being launched in 2006, CWI has supported 262 women changemakers from 62 countries and has awarded a total of $6,440,000 in prize money to support their businesses, which are all driven by a common purpose: solving the most pressing global challenges.

BUSINESS ・ 20 DAYS AGO