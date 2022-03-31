ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Hands Three Bubba Wallace Crew Members A 4-Race Suspension

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gotta tighten that lug nut…

Three members of Bubba Wallace’s crew were just slapped with a 4-race suspension by NASCAR after one of Bubba’s rear wheels came off during the race at Circuit Of the Americas last week in Austin, Texas.

According to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, they will not appeal:

“As expected, Bubba Wallace crew chief Bootie Barker, jackman Caleb Dirks and rear tire changer Adam Riley suspended for the next four races because of the wheel coming off at COTA.”

Bubba Wallace will be running with a few new 23XI Racing team members for the #23 car for the next few weeks, including Bubba’s return to Talladega, which he won last year after a rain delay.

It was Bubba’s first career win at the Cup Series level.

23XI Racing is co-owned by NBA legend (the GOAT) Michael Jordan and fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver, Denny Hamlin.

After the race at COTA, Bubba tweeted:

He also fell off his skateboard walking the track…

Yeah, not a great weekend for Bubba…

The Cup Series continues this Sunday at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400.

Comments / 34

USER FROM GA 31
3d ago

Shoulda handed him a ticket back to his house for good! He’s garbage and has yet to earn his spot on the track but yet y’all praise this pathetic human being!

Reply(4)
26
rob
3d ago

Ole bubba can probably race without any crew members and the results would be the same.

Reply(1)
14
Stan Vogt
2d ago

NASCAR should suppers bubba for being a hazard to others real race car drivers

Reply
5
People

Danica Patrick Confirms Split from Boyfriend Carter Comstock: 'Unfortunately It Didn't Work'

Danica Patrick and her boyfriend of nearly one year, Carter Comstock, have gone their separate ways, the former NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE. "We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," Patrick, 39, shares of her split, which she says happened a few months ago.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart's $30M Ranch Is Most Expensive Home in Indiana

Even race car drivers need to slow down occasionally. For the three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, that meant relaxation at Hidden Hollow Ranch, a custom-built luxury property in his hometown of Columbus, IN. But now, Stewart has decided to motor away from the 415-acre hunting preserve, and it’s on the...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Racing News

Ryan Newman comments on the changes in NASCAR

Ryan Newman comments on stage racing, issues with the Next Gen car and the new racing product. For the first time in 22 years, Ryan Newman is watching the NASCAR Cup Series from the sidelines. After his contract expired last year, he was unable to find a new ride to return.
MOTORSPORTS
