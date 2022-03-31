NASCAR Hands Three Bubba Wallace Crew Members A 4-Race Suspension

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gotta tighten that lug nut…

Three members of Bubba Wallace’s crew were just slapped with a 4-race suspension by NASCAR after one of Bubba’s rear wheels came off during the race at Circuit Of the Americas last week in Austin, Texas.

According to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, they will not appeal:

“As expected, Bubba Wallace crew chief Bootie Barker, jackman Caleb Dirks and rear tire changer Adam Riley suspended for the next four races because of the wheel coming off at COTA.”

Bubba Wallace will be running with a few new 23XI Racing team members for the #23 car for the next few weeks, including Bubba’s return to Talladega, which he won last year after a rain delay.

It was Bubba’s first career win at the Cup Series level.

23XI Racing is co-owned by NBA legend (the GOAT) Michael Jordan and fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver, Denny Hamlin.

After the race at COTA, Bubba tweeted:

He also fell off his skateboard walking the track…

Yeah, not a great weekend for Bubba…

The Cup Series continues this Sunday at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400.