US citizens to have third gender option on passports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department announced a historic evolution when it comes to official identity documents.

Citizens will be allowed to select an X as their gender on passport applications beginning next month, and that’s just the beginning.

The State Department described the decision as a milestone as it works to serve citizens, regardless of their gender identity.

As of last year applicants are no longer required to submit medical documentation when their selected gender differed from other identity documents, such as a birth certificate or drivers license.

“Starting on April 11, U.S. citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year,” Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State, said.

The State Department is the first federal government agency to offer the X identity option on an identity document. It will be used for those who identity as non-binary, intersex, gender non-conforming, and others.

“We continue to work closely with our federal government partners to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity,” Blinken said.

Information on how to apply for a new passport with the new X gender marker option has been updated on the State Department ‘s travel website.

