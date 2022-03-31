ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Car Thief Who Crippled NYPD Detective Will Get 5 Years for Fleeing Cops Yet Again

By Brooklyn Reader
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brooklyn man who got a light sentence for dragging and crippling an NYPD detective will be sentenced to five years behind bars for a separate car chase. Justin Murrell, 20, was...

Kristopher Mackmx
13h ago

he deserves at least 15-20 years they have to start paying for their consequences he crippled the man and then almost did the same thing again obviously not learning from his mistakes give him 10 years at the least

Bob Bob
15h ago

Criminals have more rights than the good people When hes release he will Commit more crimes

