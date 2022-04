John Williams: Fire district can demand that city return about $500,000 in property taxesHey, Clackamas Fire District #1. Pamplin Media Group reports say you have a shortage of operating cash. Need a little help? I may have part of an answer to your problem. You need money, and the Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency has money. This fiscal year OCURA legally diverted $3 million from your budget and the budgets of all other overlapping taxing districts. You can get your share back. It's easy as pie. Yearly, property tax money, available from improved taxable property values, is diverted from local...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO