MLB

Canó to try first base again as Mets experiment in spring

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Robinson Canó is ready to take another swing at first base. A second baseman throughout his career, Canó is scheduled to play...

keyt.com

KEYT

Darvish gets 2nd straight opening day nod for Padres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yu Darvish will be making his second straight opening day start for the San Diego Padres when they open their season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7. The right-hander was 8-11 last season with a 4.22 ERA and his late-season fade mirrored the rest of the Padres, who started the season with high hopes but ended with a disappointing 79-83 record. The 35-year-old Darvish hopes to return to his 2020 form, when he was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting.
MLB
KEYT

David Price waiting to see how Dodgers will deploy his arm

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Dodgers’ left-handed pitcher David Price isn’t quite sure what role he’ll play this season. The 36-year-old is a five-time All-Star. He reached 93 miles per hour in a one-inning appearance on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts believes Price could have an immediate role by pitching relief innings. But Roberts said Price is unlikely to start because he’s not “built up.” The Dodgers got Price in 2020 along with Mookie Betts from the Red Sox.
MLB
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF

