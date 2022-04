Sadio Mane secured Senegal’s place at the World Cup with a win over Egypt on penalties after Mohamed Salah was targeted by laser pointers Tuesday as he stepped up to take his team’s first kick in the shootout.Mane kicked the winner from the spot for a 3-1 victory in the penalty shootout at Senegal’s new Abdoulaye Wade Stadium after their playoff ended 1-1 on aggregate.Senegal’s victory was like a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final last month when Mane clinched a first major title for his country by also scoring the winning penalty in a shootout against the...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO