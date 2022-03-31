ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Ohio Veterans Home nurse’s aide admits sexually assaulting resident, taking explicit photos

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188FH6_0evJcZnA00

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating allegations against a nurse’s aide at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

David Valentine was arrested and charged with one count of rape. More charges are likely.

Geauga’s Child: Murder trial to begin for newborn’s mother

It started on March 25 when the Ohio Veterans Home Police Department was contacted by an employee of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The person told investigators an employee at OVH Sandusky had shared explicit photographs of a resident at the home.

OVH police and highway patrol investigators interviewed Valentine. He denied the allegations and allowed authorities to look at his phone. In the meantime, the veterans home removed him from resident care.

Investigators identified a witness, who said he saw the explicit images.

Then on Wednesday, authorities interviewed Valentine again. The Ohio Department of Veterans Services said he admitted to taking explicit pictures of three residents and to sexually assaulting a resident twice. It happened from November to December.

The Ohio Veterans Home contacted family members of the victims and is making counseling services available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Fox 8 Cleveland Wj
WTOL-TV

Man arrested in shooting of west Toledo bar bouncer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a Toledo man for the early-morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar's St. Patrick's Day event. Vernon Woods, 38, was apprehended Friday afternoon after authorities circulated an image of the suspect in the shooting at Delaney's Lounge. Woods, who has a criminal record of offenses involving guns, is charged with felonious assault.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren mom accused of kicking school bus driver in the groin

A Warren woman has been charged with felonious assault after a school bus driver told police she kicked him in the groin as he was picking up her children for class. The charge was filed against 33-year-old Teauna Jenkins in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday. The 52-year-old bus driver told...
WARREN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy