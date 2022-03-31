ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

East Stroudsburg author promotes inclusion and awareness for disabled

By Subscribe
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSXGA_0evJbWBC00

East Stroudsburg author Jannesy DeLeon will celebrate the launch of her inspiring new children's book "Tag! You're It! A Story on Inclusion with Gabby & Nicky" at the Pocono Family YMCA this Friday.

The story, which is DeLeon's first of a planned series, is inspired by the lives of her two children, Gabriella and Nicholas, who grew up with several disabilities that were often difficult for others to understand or accept. Through the tale of Gabby, who utilizes a wheelchair and relies on a tracheostomy, and her brother Nicky, who helps his sister with mobility and speech, DeLeon hopes to instill a sense of inclusion and acceptance for all children, regardless of their abilities.

DeLeon said that early on, she noted that many people tended not to acknowledge her children and others like them due to a lack of understanding or a misplaced sense of fear, largely orienting from limited exposure to people with disabilities.

"So it was just that little seed of an idea that I had in my head, 'Wow, we really need to start this early, getting kids early to understand that you don't have to be afraid… They're just like you even, though they might not speak, they still feel just like everybody else," DeLeon said.

After taking an online course for writing children's literature, DeLeon pitched the story to BiblioKid Publishing, which took her up on the offer.

"It's for children, average age five years old, six, seven, to try to get them early to understand that it's OK to include anybody that you know that's different, and how to modify games, because towards the end of the book, I have different ways to modify games to include everybody," DeLeon said.

The resounding message of acceptance can be applied to all people, DeLeon said, helping children to understand all sorts of differences in order to create a better, more welcoming community.

"I want kids just to connect either way, because despite the fact that Gabby is disabled, the message is still the same: children still feel excluded, for one reason or another. It doesn't have to be solely because of a disability," DeLeon said.

DeLeon hopes that this first entry in the proposed series will resonate well with children and parents, emphasizing acceptance and friendship, and understanding that a person is more than a physical, mental or emotional disability.

"My goal here is to make Gabby a mainstream character despite her disability," DeLeon said. "There's no mainstream disabled character out there in children's books, and I want it to be where kids want that series, not because Gabby's trached or on a vent, it's just because it'll be a cute series."

According to United States Census data obtained through the American Community Survey, more than three million children, or about 4.3% of those under the age of 18, in the country had a disability in 2019, an increase of 0.4 percentage points since 2008.

Baylor University notes that educating young children about disabilities helps to foster "an environment where all children feel included and valued, benefiting not only those who have disabilities, but their fellow students as well."

By teaching children that a disability is not a solely defining element of another person, it can help protect against bullying, diminish the negative effects of implicit bias, build empathy and emotional intelligence, and help children to understand differences in a positive manner, Baylor's online master's in social work program states.

Through the virtual events she has conducted so far, DeLeon said she was inspired by how well children responded to Gabby and Nicky's adventures, brainstorming new ways to include children like the protagonists of the tale in their activities.

"They're so empathetic, I felt so good about the compassion and empathy I found in these kids," DeLeon said. "They were so good with coming up with ideas."

DeLeon will host a reading of the book during the YMCA's Family Fun Night, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 1. Copies of "Tag! You're It! A Story on Inclusion with Gabby & Nicky" will be available for sale ahead of its official launch date — April 5, Gabby's birthday — with a portion of all proceeds donated to the YMCA.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Local Group Brings Disability Awareness To School Classrooms

A local group that helps students understand their disabled classmates is changing school cultures and attitudes toward disability one classroom at a time. It’s called A Touch of Understanding and Executive Director Meghan Adamski says their workshops bring in equipment and disabled volunteers willing to answer any question students may have. The workshops are done in small groups so students can handle the equipment and ask questions in a smaller group setting. And while its not free, it is provided at a reduced cost to reach more students:
ADVOCACY
WBRE

‘Streamwatchers’ volunteers needed in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you love being outside and enjoying nature the Brodhead Watershed Association has the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. The association is in need of ‘streamwatchers’ which are volunteers that test local streams in the area. A training event was held today in East Stroudsburg teaching old and new volunteers […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County: Recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The Franklin County Commissioners have proclaimed March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Franklin County and are drawing attention to the unlimited potential possessed by all residents, including individuals with developmental disabilities, to live, work and thrive in Franklin County. Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month highlights the importance of inclusion...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
KSLTV

Advocates raise awareness, celebrate inclusion on World Down Syndrome Day

In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, members of advocacy group “We All Belong Utah” spent the day raising awareness about Down Syndrome. Oakley Peterson is the creator of social media platform @nothingdownaboutit. She started the page after her 8-year-old son, Welles, was born with Down Syndrome. Since that time, she’s become an outspoken advocate for inclusion.
ADVOCACY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Women's History Month: Breweries raise awareness for inclusion

Throughout the month of March, female beer reps from the five different breweries and distributors - 3 Sheeps, Indeed, Revolution, Rhinegeist, and Surly - are partnering with some women buyers and bar owners from all over the region to put on nine unique events that will celebrate Women’s Month. During each of the events and raise funds with $1 from each purchase of one of those brewery’s beers. The events acknowledge the rise of women in the beer industry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Northern Virginia Daily

Rally highlights need for disability awareness and acceptance

Over 30 people of all ages, some in wheelchairs, gathered on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg on Tuesday. Carrying signs that read “Don’t ‘Dis’ My Ability,” and “Disabled Means Differently Abled,” they came together for a disability awareness and acceptance rally. Organizers from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Friendship#The Pocono Family Ymca#Bibliokid Publishing
WWLP

MHA to raise awareness for disabled workers

Massachusetts lawmakers with the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities plan to visit the Mental Health Association's resource center in Springfield today as they recognize National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WKRC

Local schools promote mental health awareness with Hope Week

KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Students are helping students in a local school district to promote mental wellness and increase awareness. From music and motivation Monday to therapy dog Tuesday, the HOPE Squad at Kings Local Schools designed activities and programs for Hope Week. The entire week is focused on making mental health a priority.
KINGS MILLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

PSU Hosts “Silence Promotes Violence” to bring awareness about domestic abuse

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Silence promotes violence, so Pittsburg state is bringing awareness to domestic abuse and getting victims the help they need. “Although we like to see the good in our communities, ignoring the bad decision making go away and therefore silence promotes violence was born,” said Jaquelyn Bouchie, the events organizer. “I wanted it to be something that the community can enjoy and learn from, something that is a need within our community of Pittsburg and surrounding communities.”
PITTSBURG, KS
WLNS

East Lansing artists reflect on pandemic’s impact

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At the start of the pandemic, Broadway performances were cancelled, gallery showings were postponed, and workshops stopped. Two East Lansing creators shared what they learned from the pandemic as artists come back to the stage, canvas and classroom. “It took me a couple of weeks to process that “hey, I […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

1K+
Followers
365
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy