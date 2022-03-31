ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton attorney facing theft charges

By WILK News
 3 days ago
A Scranton attorney has been charged with several counts of theft by deception and other offenses after failing to fully repay six clients who loaned him about $376-thousand dollars between 2012 and 2022. Court documents say 68-year Eugene Lucas convinced his victims to loan him various sums of money with the promise he would pay them interest and principal. Over the years, Lucas paid back part of the interest and principal he owed, but still owes them about 270-thousand dollars

