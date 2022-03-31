ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Grassroots labor group takes on Amazon in NYC union fight

By HALELUYA HADERO, ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Business Writers
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpTbo_0evJbNTt00

Vote counting has begun for two separate union election s for Amazon warehouse workers, the outcome of which will determine whether organized labor will finally break through the company's fortress or suffer yet another loss.

An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to organize a company warehouse in Staten Island, New York. Meanwhile in Bessemer, Alabama, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is in the midst of a re-do election to unionize workers there.

If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Organizers face an uphill battle against the nation’s second-largest private employer, which is making every effort to keep unions out.

The vote count began simultaneously for both elections Thursday afternoon. It is unclear when the results would be revealed. Counting could potentially carry into Friday.

The RWDSU said the Bessemer election had a turnout rate of about 39%, with only 2,375 of the nearly 6,100 eligible workers voting through mail-in ballots. Amazon provides the list of eligible workers to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process.

In New York, the nascent Amazon Labor Union has led the charge to form a union along with Chris Smalls, a fired Amazon employee who now leads the fledging group. Turnout for the in-person election was unclear but Smalls was hopeful of victory.

“We don’t want to get overconfident and think that we’ve already won,” he said, adding that his group hadn’t planned any immediate celebrations. A small group of Amazon workers have planned to gather at an art gallery in Brooklyn to watch the vote count remotely.

“This has been a long journey for me, and I’m just happy to really see that we were able to get to this point,” Smalls said.

The warehouse in Staten Island employs more than 8,300 workers, who pack and ship supplies to customers based mostly in the Northeast. A labor win is considered an uphill battle. But organizers believe their grassroots approach is more relatable to workers and could help them overcome where established unions have failed in the past.

After a crushing defeat last year, when a majority of workers voted against forming a union, RWDSU is hoping for a different outcome in the Bessemer election, in which mail-in ballots were sent to 6,100 workers in early February. Federal labor officials scrapped the results of the first election there and ordered a re-do after ruling Amazon tainted the election process.

Meanwhile, Amazon has pushed back hard. The retail giant held mandatory meetings, where workers were told unions are a bad idea. The company also launched an anti-union website targeting workers and placed English and Spanish posters across the Staten Island facility urging them to reject the union. In Bessemer, Amazon has made some changes to but still kept a controversial U.S. Postal Service mailbox that was key in the NLRB’s decision to invalidate last year’s vote

New York is more labor-friendly than Alabama, a right-to-work state that prohibits a company and a union from signing a contract that requires workers to pay dues to the union that represents them. But some experts believe that won’t make much of a difference in the outcome of the Staten Island election, citing federal labor laws that favor employers, and Amazon’s anti-union stance.

“The employer is the same, and that’s the key thing,” said ​​Ruth Milkman, a sociologist of labor and labor movements at the City University of New York. “Amazon is resisting this with everything it’s got.”

The mostly Black workforce at the Alabama facility, which opened in 2020, mirrors the Bessemer population of more than 70% Black residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. There’s little public transportation, so many of the Amazon workers drive to the facility from as far away as metro Montgomery, nearly 100 miles to the south.

Pro-union workers say they want better working conditions, longer breaks and higher wages. Regular full-time employees at the Bessemer facility earn at least $15.80 an hour, higher than the estimated $14.55 per hour on average in the city. That figure is based on an analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual median household income for Bessemer of $30,284, which could include more than one worker.

The ALU said they don’t have a demographic breakdown of the warehouse workers in Staten Island and Amazon declined to provide the information to The Associated Press, citing the union vote. Internal records leaked to The New York Times from 2019 showed more than 60% of the hourly associates at the facility were Black or Latino, while most of managers were white or Asian. But it’s unclear how the facility’s high turnover rate may have shifted things.

Amazon workers often travel from across the New York metro area by subway and then take a 40-minute long public bus ride to get to the warehouse. At a nearby bus stop, organizers have put up signs encouraging workers to vote in favor of the union. “WE’RE NOT MACHINES WE’RE HUMAN BEINGS,” one reads, a nod to worker complaints about long shifts and the company’s “time off task” tool that dings employees for taking too many breaks.

Among other things, Staten Island workers are seeking longer breaks, paid time off for injured employees and an hourly wage of $30, up from a minimum of just over $18 per hour offered by the company. A spokesperson for Amazon said the company invests in wages and benefits, such as health care, 401(k) plans and a prepaid college tuition program to help grow workers’ careers.

“As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

In Staten Island, warehouse workers like 22-year-old Elijah Ramos said they planned to vote against the union, doubting the ALU can get Amazon to agree to higher wages and other benefits. Ramos said he believes organizers don’t have enough experience to represent him.

Although he thinks a union could bring good things, Ramos said it also might constantly butt heads with the company and create more complications.

“It’s better to deal with what we have now than to deal with something where we don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said.

Comments / 0

ABC News
ABC News

596K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

Related
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Union, AL
Bessemer, AL
Society
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, AL
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Town Of Union, NY
Local
Alabama Society
City
Alabama, NY
US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Union Workers#Amazon Labor Union
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
LABOR ISSUES
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
freightwaves.com

Amazon’s Staten Island workers break the mold, vote to unionize

The little labor engine that could, did. By a vote of 2,654 to 2,131, workers at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse on Staten Island, New York, voted to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union, it was announced Friday. The stunning victory by a bargaining unit with no established footprint marks the first time in Amazon’s 28-year history that company workers in the U.S. have agreed to union representation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Recent U.S. Union Wins at Amazon, Starbucks and More

(Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortage, Black Lives Matter movement and other social and economic forces have contributed to an uptick in high-profile union organizing across the United States including a victory on Friday at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in New York City. Among U.S. wage and salary workers last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mic

For the first time, Amazon workers have voted to unionize

By a vote of 2654-2131 in favor, workers at a Staten Island Amazon Warehouse officially formed the first American labor union in the ecommerce juggernaut’s history, potentially ending an ugly chapter in the company’s long history of worker exploitation and opening the door for other Amazon employees around the country to continue the unionization push.
BESSEMER, AL
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon Labor Union gets date for election vote at second Staten Island facility

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Amazon Labor Union trying to organize workers at the company’s Bloomfield complex got the dates for its second election vote on Friday. Union President Christian Small took to Twitter to announce that the election for workers at the LDJ5 Amazon sort center will take place in late April. The group has its first election for workers at JFK8, the Amazon fulfillment center on the Bloomfield site, later this month.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Reuters

Interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on labor unions

March 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks' longtime former Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz will return temporarily after current CEO Kevin Johnson said on Wednesday that he will retire from the role on April 4th. The moves come as a unionization drive at the company's U.S. cafes heats up. read more. A...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

596K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy