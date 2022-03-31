Targeted Taxi Cab Driver Killer Arrested In Central PA: Police

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 59-year-old taxi cab driver who was shot dead in what police are calling a targeted killing on Sunday.

Kenneth Cobb died at an area hospital after he was shot and killed outside the Amtrak station in Harrisburg near 4th and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m. on Mar. 27, police say.

The suspected killer was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 30, police say.

Additional details are expected to be released on Thursday.

