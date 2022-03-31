Thompson posts shutout, Golden Knights top Kraken 3-0

Vegas Golden Knights v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 30: Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights makes a save in front of Ryan Donato #9 and Jared McCann #16 of the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Shea Theodore scored in the second period just moments after stepping out of the penalty box, and goalie Logan Thompson made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Michael Amadio also scored for Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left, his team-high 26th goal of the season.

Seattle’s Chris Driedger had 27 stops.

