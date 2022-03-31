ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

UPDATE: Wears Valley wildfire spans 3,700 acres, currently 30% contained

By Greg Raucoules, Hannah Moore, Melanie Vásquez Russell
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357jQk_0evJWvaG00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Despite rain moving across East Tennessee overnight, officials reported the fire that broke out in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County has now burned 3,700 acres.

A Sevier County spokesperson said that the Wears Valley wildfire, officially referred to as the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane fire, has burned over 3,700 acres and is 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

At least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the blaze but Waters said no fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

More than 200 fire personnel are working in the area to combat the wildfire. Waters said Thursday that five firefighting vehicles were damaged as part of the fire.

MORE | Wears Valley wildfire: Crews continue to battle flames despite overnight rain

One of six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed by the Tennessee National Guard to help bring more water to the area was forced to make an emergency landing around 11:25 a.m. Thursday due to an engine failure. No injuries to the four crew members were reported and the aircraft incurred minor damages.

These helicopters dropped water throughout the day on the fire.

Waters said e vacuations will remain in place . Roughly 11,000 homes were evacuated as the fire continued to spread, though some residents have since been able to return to their homes.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane. The area along Wears Valley Road, including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway, were later added.

The city of Gatlinburg has rescinded a mandatory evacuation order for the Ownby Hills and Hidden Hill areas that was issued just before midnight. On Thursday, an evacuation was ordered for the Smoky Ridge Way area off of Wears Valley Road .

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday and Friday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

MountainTough.org , a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires , has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or donate to first responders. Shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

How to help those impacted by Wears Valley Wildfire

Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The press conference is the first major update since Wednesday night when it was last reported the fire had grown to at least 1,000 acres and impacted at least 35 structures. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Wednesday amid critical fire weather conditions due to strong winds and low humidity levels that caused local officials to not issue any burn permits.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WDVM 25
WDVM 25

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WDVM 25 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
County
Sevier County, TN
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Washington Dc#Wildfire
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WLWT 5

Evacuations issued as brush fire spreads through East Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A brush fire in East Tennessee has authorities asking people to evacuate the area. The fire has spread due to strong winds in the area. According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Pigeon Forge, Black Bear Resort, Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and resorts of Shagbark and Little Valley.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2 wildfires burning in Sevier County

Efforts continue Friday to put out two wildfires in Sevier County and at least 11,000 homes have been evacuated since the start of the fires earlier this week. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

One-of-a-kind East Tennessee park starts taking shape

CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
CLINTON, TN
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy